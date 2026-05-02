Progress with Perspective: Francis Coelho Encourages Informed Dialogue on Smart Energy

In the midst of Goa’s transition toward smart electricity metering, a new and thoughtful voice has emerge. One that seeks not to oppose, but to understand. Francis Coelho , a global Goan and an informed citizen, has taken the initiative to spark a wider, more meaningful dialogue around the state’s smart meter rollout.

Having closely followed recent developments, including widely circulated videos and citizen feedback, Coelho raises pertinent questions that resonate with many Goans today. While the move toward smart meters is positioned as a step forward offering real-time monitoring, improved efficiency and reduced manual intervention Francis believes the conversation must go beyond the surface.

“At its core, this is not just a technological upgrade; it’s a shift that impacts every household and business,” Coelho notes. His effort is rooted in encouraging transparency and clarity. Through his outreach, he aims to better understand how these meters function in practice, what safeguards are in place and how concerns around billing accuracy, data privacy and cost implications are being addressed.

Rather than drawing conclusions, Coelho is inviting perspectives from residents, industry experts and authorities alike. His approach reflects a broader sentiment: that progress must be participatory and that informed citizens play a critical role in shaping public discourse.

By initiating this conversation, he underscores the importance of awareness and engagement in policy implementation. Are Goans fully informed about what this transition entails? Do they feel confident and secure in this shift?

As Goa moves forward with its smart energy ambitions, voices like that of Francis Coelho serve as a reminder that true progress lies in dialogue, trust and collective understanding.