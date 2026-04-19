TEDxHyderabad 2026 brings together 14 speakers, 4 performances, and 1,200 attendees

Hyderabad, Apr 19: TEDxHyderabad 2026 held on Sunday at Akshaya Convention, Vattinagulapally, near Financial District, Gandipet, Hyderabad, bringing together a powerful lineup of 14 thinkers, creators, and changemakers under the theme “FIRE-UP.” Over 1,200 attendees, including prominent personalities such as Allu Arvind, witnessed inspiring ideas and journeys. Four curated performances added vibrancy to the day-long event.

Now in its 11th year, the TEDxHyderabad community has impacted over 7,000 individuals and continues to be a platform for ideas that drive real-world change.

The event opened with a dynamic percussion performance by Vikram Venkatapuram, setting the tone for a day of powerful storytelling.

Dr. M. Subrahmanyam, founder of Sparsh Hospice, spoke on compassionate end-of-life care. “When cure is not possible, care must step in. Every soul has the right to die with dignity,” he said, highlighting how his initiative has served over 15,000 patients. He emphasized the urgent gap in palliative care, noting that while 15 lakh cancer cases emerge annually in India, less than 5% receive such care. “Death is not the failure of medicine,” he added.

Pediatrician Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh shared her eight-year legal battle against misleading ORS products. She warned against deceptive marketing practices, stating, “Misinformation in something as basic as oral rehydration can cost lives,” and called for greater public awareness and regulation.

Karate coach Ritesh Tiwari from Madhya Pradesh highlighted the power of “skill as service.” Over 25 years, he has trained more than 67,000 individuals, especially young girls, in self-defense. “I may not have wealth, but I have a skill—and I chose to give it away,” he said, urging society to value sports and confidence-building.

Uttam Kumar brought attention to the realities of deafblindness, reminding the audience that for over 500,000 Indians, this is everyday life. He emphasized that the real barrier lies in societal design, not disability, calling for inclusion with dignity.

Dr. Soma Raju spoke about innovations in medicine, including the Kalam–Raju stent, developed with Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, making cardiac care more affordable. He also highlighted the role of AI, stating, “AI is not a replacement, but a powerful second opinion,” and outlined five pillars of healthcare integration.

In her powerful talk, Dr. Suravi Kumar challenges the way we think about menopause—not as an ending, but as a critical turning point for brain and long-term health.

Environmental storyteller Uday Krishna captivated the audience with stories of India’s heritage trees. Having travelled over 40,000 km and helped save over 5,000 trees, he urged people to rethink how cities measure wealth. “The true wealth of a city stands quietly in its trees,” he said.

Shezzi M shared her unconventional journey from finance to radio, emphasizing courage and authenticity. “Fortune favours the brave,” she remarked.

Education innovator Pavan Goyal challenged rote learning systems, stating that 80% of students struggle with memorization. “What matters today is not what you learned, but what you built,” he said, advocating for innovation-driven education.

Cybersecurity expert Krishna Sastry Pendyala warned about the future of digital risks, emphasizing that trust in technology is critical. “The real danger isn’t technology—it’s treating cybersecurity as an afterthought,” he noted.

Srikanth Badiga spoke about dignity in death, sharing the inspiration behind Mahaprasthanam crematorium. “Cremation grounds are a mirror of society,” he said, highlighting the need for humane infrastructure.

Hemakshi Meghani, co-founder of the Indian School of Democracy, called for principled political leadership. “We don’t just need better politicians—we need deeper politicians,” she said, urging citizens to actively engage in shaping democracy.

Rajiv Chilaka, creator of Chhota Bheem, spoke about building a global animation brand from India. Quoting Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, he noted that over 27 million households outside India watched Mighty Little Bheem. “If you are afraid, don’t do it. If you do it, don’t be afraid,” he advised entrepreneurs.

The day concluded with Rajni Bakshi, who reflected on nonviolence and humane economics. “If violence is a choice, so is compassion—we must consciously choose the world we want to build,” she said.

The event also featured other captivating performances, including sitar by Ramprapanna Bhattacharya, handpan by Vikrant Dhadwal and Trilok Chander, and a fusion set by “A Sonic Voyage.”

At the engagement zone, artists Swathi and Vijay drew attention with their “End Begging Mafia” campaign through evocative art on construction debris, while Navid Ahmed showcased “Planterior Design,” integrating plants into interiors, with over 240 projects completed.

Viiveck Verma, Curator & Licensee, said, “TEDxHyderabad has always been about ideas that inspire action. FIRE-UP reflects the urgency of turning ideas into impact.”

Ramesh Loganathan added, “It’s the diversity of ideas and people that creates lasting conversations beyond the stage.”

TEDxHyderabad, active since 2015, has curated 29+ events, engaged over 20,000 attendees, featured 113 speakers, and garnered over 15 million views globally.