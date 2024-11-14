The 9th Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup, world’s most prominent corporate golf tournament, returns to Mumbai on the 8th November 2024

Bengaluru, 14 November 2024: Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries than any other airline, arrived in Mumbai at Willingdon Sports Club with the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup on 8th November. Local high-profile figures and members of the business community attended the event.

Since its inception in 2013, the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup now brings together over 8,000 players who compete against one another in more than 109 tournaments in 67 countries worldwide.

The event at Willingdon Sports Club was the 108th of 109 tournaments in this year’s Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup – with the victors competing in the Grand Finals in Türkiye later this year. From a global total of 109, those that win will go through to the Grand Finals and have the chance to stay & play at Gloria Serenity Resort & Gloria Golf Club on the Turkish Golf Coast.

Representing Mumbai, Muneesh Sup secured their champion position with 45 points, and Rahul Vani was runner-up, while Vijay Kumar came third.

The Closest to the Pin competition was won by Rajiv Gaur for the men and Bharati Purker for the women. Aditya Pusalkar won the lowest gross score with a score of 66.

Turkish Airlines General Manager in Mumbai, Fatih Karakoç said: “We warmly thank all of our guests who made the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup here in Mumbai a huge success. Once again, it was a thrilling tournament in the TAWGC series, congratulations to our winner, Muneesh Sup. We wish him the best of luck in Türkiye.”

All Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup finalists will fly to Türkiye with the comfort and luxury of the Turkish Airlines’ Business Class.

Turkish Airlines’ support makes the past events, such as the Turkish Airlines Open and TAWGC in Antalya, an international premium destination for golfers with outstanding facilities.

The Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup 2024 is supported by Gloria Hotels & Resorts and Ruck & Maul.