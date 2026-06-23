The Hospitality Sector Has a Skills Problem India Cannot Afford to Ignore. One UK-Based Hotelier is Building the Answer.

HOSPI Sigma™ — the world’s first Unified Lean Six Sigma framework built exclusively for hospitality — is gaining traction across India and the UK. Founder Sanjeev Kumar FIH explains why hospitality’s biggest challenge is not training, but capability.

India’s hospitality industry is at an inflection point.

The sector employs over 2.3 million professionals, contributes nearly 7% to national GDP, and has been named a strategic growth priority in India’s Union Budget 2025-26. Yet, only 1% of this workforce holds formal training credentials. Annual attrition runs at 21%. And industry leaders consistently report that fresh graduates — even from the most respected hotel management institutes — arrive academically prepared, but unable to perform under real operational pressure.

The gap is not in qualification.

It is in capability.

This is the problem that HOSPI Sigma™ was built to solve.

A Framework Born on the Floor

HOSPI Sigma™ is the world’s first Unified Lean Six Sigma-based capability framework designed exclusively for hospitality. CPD UK Accredited (Provider #789134) and headquartered in Scotland, the initiative is founded by Sanjeev Kumar FIH — a Fellow of the Institute of Hospitality with more than three decades of operational leadership across Taj, ITC, Starwood (now Marriott), and Premier Inn in India and the UK.

“Across every hotel, every brand, every country, I kept meeting the same person,” says Kumar. “Talented, committed, genuinely wanting to do well. And yet, the moment real operational pressure hit — a guest complaint at peak hour, a service breakdown during check-in, a kitchen crisis at midnight — something would break. Not from lack of effort. From the lack of a framework for thinking.”

Kumar’s later work as a Continuous Improvement leader at Lloyds Banking Group in the UK exposed him to the discipline of Lean Six Sigma applied at corporate scale. What he found was striking — the same structured thinking that transformed banking operations was almost entirely absent in hospitality education.

He came back and asked one question: why has no one built this specifically for hospitality?

That question became HOSPI Sigma™.

A Shared Operating Language

Where HOSPI Sigma™ differs from traditional Lean Six Sigma is in its complete redesign for hospitality contexts. The framework is built around four proprietary Operating Codes — each addressing a specific layer of operational capability:

JUP — Judgment Under Pressure: Making the right call fast when information is incomplete and emotions are high.

S2S — Service-to-Systems: Ensuring consistent service through systems and processes, not just personality.

C3 — Consistency, Control, Confidence: Delivering the same standard, reducing surprises, and enabling clear action.

QED — Quality Execution Discipline: Doing the basics right every time through routines, standards, and accountability.

These codes operate across four progressive levels of mastery — Foundation, Associate, Specialist, and Expert — mapped to the actual career journey of hospitality professionals. From a first-year student learning to be job-ready, to a senior General Manager leading large-scale performance improvement, every level builds on the last.

“HOSPI Sigma™ is not another training programme,” Kumar clarifies. “It is a Business Excellence framework for hospitality. It does not replace existing education — it strengthens it, precisely where it matters most: on the floor.”

Industry Validation and Early Traction

In early 2026, HOSPI Sigma™ signed its first paid Capability Institute Partner agreement with NIHA (Northern Institute of Hospitality Arts), led by Director Karan Balmiki. Advanced-stage discussions are underway with the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), Delhi, for an Executive Education collaboration covering Specialist and Expert pathways for mid-level to senior hospitality professionals.

The initiative has also signed an inclusion partnership with the Kineer Garima Foundation, supporting LGBTQ+ hospitality talent development — and a UK partnership with New World Hospitality.

Beyond formal MoUs, HOSPI Sigma™ has built its own primary research base. A recent survey of Indian hospitality decision-makers revealed that 70% rate their own training as Standard or Average; 80% of training is delivered by department supervisors or senior staff “as available” rather than dedicated trainers; and the single biggest gap in fresh graduates is not technical skills or communication, but ownership.

Why Now

India’s hospitality moment has genuinely arrived. The Union Budget 2025-26 has committed to dedicated National Centres of Excellence for hotel management training and intensive skill-development programmes for youth. Industry growth is projected to drive demand for over 600 new General Managers in India over the next five years.

“The Government has set the direction,” says Kumar. “Capital is moving. The opportunity is real. But policy cannot scale alone. The private sector — institutes, hotel groups, training providers, founders — must step up to deliver what the Budget has promised.”

A Different Conversation About Talent

HOSPI Sigma™ is positioning a different conversation in Indian hospitality — one that moves beyond degrees, certificates, and rote learning, towards genuine workplace capability.

The hotels that win the next decade, Kumar believes, will not be the ones with the best SOPs or the most prestigious recruitment partners. They will be the ones whose teams know exactly when to follow procedure — and when to think beyond it.

That distinction — between compliance and judgment, between qualification and readiness — is where HOSPI Sigma™ stands.

As Kumar puts it simply: “Hospitality grows when people who care about it lift each other. HOSPI Sigma is our way of contributing.”

ABOUT HOSPI Sigma™

Founded by Sanjeev Kumar FIH — a Fellow of the Institute of Hospitality with 30+ years of experience across Taj, ITC, Starwood, and Premier Inn — HOSPI Sigma™ is the world’s first Unified Lean Six Sigma-based capability framework built exclusively for hospitality. CPD UK Accredited (Provider #789134), the initiative works with institutes, hotels, students, and professionals across India and the UK.

For more information: www.hospisigma.com | info@hospisigma.com