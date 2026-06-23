Cerf Solutions Unveils DataRakshaQ for Enterprise Privacy and Data Management

The new platform brings data discovery, consent management, governance, breach response, and audit readiness into a single system as organizations seek greater control over personal data.

Cerf Solutions has announced the launch of DataRakshaQ, an integrated platform designed to help enterprises manage privacy, governance, and personal data operations through a unified framework.

The launch comes at a time when organizations are handling larger volumes of personal data across increasingly complex digital environments. Customer information, employee records, financial data, communications, and operational datasets are often spread across multiple systems, creating challenges around visibility, governance, and accountability.

According to Cerf Solutions, DataRakshaQ was developed to address these challenges by bringing together key privacy and data management functions within a single platform.

Addressing a Growing Enterprise Challenge

As businesses expand their digital operations, data often becomes fragmented across applications, cloud environments, databases, business units, and third-party vendors.

For many organizations, one of the biggest challenges is understanding where personal data resides, who has access to it, how it is used, and whether appropriate controls are in place.

This lack of visibility can make governance initiatives difficult to execute and increase operational complexity.

DataRakshaQ aims to provide organizations with a consolidated view of their data environment, enabling teams to move from reactive management to a more structured and proactive approach.

“Organizations today need more than policies and manual processes. They need visibility, accountability, and operational control across the entire data lifecycle,” said a spokesperson from Cerf Solutions.

Bringing Multiple Functions Under One Platform

Unlike traditional approaches that rely on multiple disconnected tools, DataRakshaQ combines several privacy and governance capabilities into a single ecosystem.

The platform includes data discovery and mapping, consent management, data subject rights management, breach response workflows, third-party risk monitoring, governance oversight, and audit support.

By centralizing these functions, organizations can reduce operational silos and create a more consistent framework for managing personal data.

The company says this approach also helps teams avoid the inefficiencies that often arise when privacy, compliance, security, and governance functions operate independently.

Data Discovery as the Starting Point

A major focus area for DataRakshaQ is data discovery.

Before organizations can govern personal information effectively, they must first understand where that information exists.

The platform helps enterprises identify and map personal data across systems, applications, and repositories, creating greater visibility into how information flows through the organization.

This allows teams to build accurate data inventories, identify risk areas, and establish stronger governance controls.

For large enterprises managing data across multiple departments and business functions, this visibility can provide a foundation for broader privacy and governance initiatives.

Simplifying Consent Management

Managing consent has become an increasingly important operational requirement for businesses that collect and process personal information.

DataRakshaQ includes a dedicated consent management framework that enables organizations to capture, track, maintain, and audit consent records throughout the customer lifecycle.

The platform provides centralized consent tracking, version management, and audit-ready records, helping organizations maintain consistency across channels and customer interactions.

According to Cerf Solutions , the objective is to make consent management more transparent, scalable, and manageable for enterprise teams.

Supporting Customer and Employee Data Rights

Organizations are facing growing expectations around transparency and accountability.

Customers, employees, and stakeholders increasingly expect businesses to provide access to information, correct inaccuracies, and respond to privacy-related requests in a timely manner.

DataRakshaQ includes workflows designed to support these requests while providing visibility into request status, ownership, and resolution.

The platform allows organizations to manage these processes through a structured workflow rather than relying on manual coordination across multiple departments.

Strengthening Governance and Oversight

Cerf Solutions positions DataRakshaQ not only as a privacy platform but also as a governance platform.

The system includes reporting and dashboard capabilities designed for compliance teams, privacy professionals, CISOs, risk leaders, and executive management.

Organizations can monitor privacy initiatives, assess governance performance, and gain insight into data management activities through a centralized interface.

This visibility can help leadership teams make informed decisions while improving accountability across the organization.

Managing Risk Beyond Internal Systems

Enterprise data increasingly extends beyond organizational boundaries.

Third-party vendors, service providers, consultants, and technology partners often play a role in processing or accessing information.

Recognizing this reality, DataRakshaQ includes capabilities aimed at helping organizations monitor external data relationships and strengthen third-party governance practices.

By incorporating vendor oversight into the broader privacy framework, organizations can gain a more complete understanding of potential risk exposure.

Built for Enterprise Scale

According to Cerf Solutions, DataRakshaQ has been designed to support organizations operating across industries such as financial services, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, manufacturing, and digital services.

The platform’s integrated architecture allows enterprises to manage multiple privacy and governance functions through a shared system rather than maintaining separate solutions for individual requirements.

This approach can simplify operations while providing a single source of visibility across privacy and data management activities.

Looking Ahead

The volume of personal data generated by organizations continues to grow, and expectations around accountability are increasing alongside it.

For enterprises, managing data is no longer limited to storage and security. It now includes visibility, governance, consent management, risk oversight, and the ability to demonstrate responsible data handling practices.

With the introduction of DataRakshaQ, Cerf Solutions is entering a rapidly evolving privacy and data management market with a platform built to help organizations bring these functions together.

As enterprises seek greater control over their data environments, integrated platforms such as DataRakshaQ are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting long-term privacy and governance strategies.