BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) Launches its 5th Anniversary Campaign Celebrating the Everyday Grind – No Stunts, Just Login

A new ad series spotlights the passion of real fans and reminds players that winning Classic Crate Coupons is now as simple as showing up

Bangalore, 23 June 2026: As BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) turns five, KRAFTON India is launching a new ad campaign that puts the spotlight squarely on the people who matter most – the fans. The campaign, rolling out alongside the 5th Anniversary event, captures the raw, relatable love Indian players have for the grind: the late nights, the comeback matches, and the hustle for that one special reward.

The campaign’s central message is refreshingly simple: you don’t need to pull off stunts to win Classic Crate Coupons. For the anniversary, KRAFTON is handing every player 10 free Classic Crate Coupons earned by nothing more than logging in. The ads celebrate that, turning an everyday act into a moment worth cheering for.

Watch the campaign film here: AKM Glacier In Classic Crate #BGMI

Campaign highlights:

Fan-first storytelling: Ads mirror the everyday BGMI player – their grind, their passion, their loyalty to the game

Rewards made accessible: 10 free Classic Crate Coupons, available to every player simply by logging in daily from June 23

The campaign runs across digital and social platforms, meeting fans where they already live – YouTube, Instagram, and in-game. It is designed to amplify excitement for the 5th Anniversary event while reinforcing BGMI’s appreciation for its loyal player base ahead of the milestone.

Srinjoy das, Director of Marketing and BGMI Product Management, KRAFTON India, said, “Our fans are the soul of BGMI, and five years in, we wanted to make that the centre of our anniversary story. This campaign is a love letter to every player who has ground their way through matches, chased crates, and kept coming back. This time, all they have to do is log in and we think that says everything.”

For the latest updates, follow BGMI’s official YouTube , Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON’s franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players’ dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com .

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.



Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.