Theo Awards Recognize the Year’s Most Effective Casino Marketing at G2E

Las Vegas, NV — October 8, 2025 — The Casino Direct Marketing Association (CDMA) announced the winners of the inaugural Theo Awards, honoring effective, innovative, and creative work that moved the needle for casino operators. The awards were presented this afternoon at G2E in the Networking Lounge.

The inaugural Theo Awards celebrate the boldest, smartest, and most creative minds in casino marketing, driving today’s most impactful casino marketing. From data-driven campaigns to unforgettable brand experiences, this year’s honorees are setting the standard for what’s possible in our industry,” said Steven Paci, Board President, Casino Direct Marketing Association.

Hosted by John Huck, the ceremony highlighted excellence across key channels and disciplines that power measurable growth.

2025 Theo Award Winners

Best Physical Mail — Large Casinos

Baha Mar / TPI — Spellbound Spectacular

Best Physical Mail — Medium Casinos

Ko-Kwel Casino Resort — Big Top Bash

Best iGaming Promotion

FanDuel / Good Giant — FanDuel Home Ticket Blitz

Best Promotion/Giveaway — Medium Casinos

Three Rivers Casino Resort — Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

Best Social Media Campaign — Large Casinos

Live! Casino & Hotel — Live! District Contests

Best Special Event/Invitational — Large Casinos

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia — Wolfgang Puck Cooking Demo & Dinner

Best Special Event/Invitational — Medium Casinos

Wild Rose Entertainment — Saddle Up for Vegas

“This year’s winners show how smart segmentation, compelling creative, and operational alignment turn ideas into revenue and loyalty,” said Program Chairwoman Julia Carcamo.

The Theo Awards are supported by leading industry partners, including QCI – Quick Custom Intelligence, Good Giant, Clarion, and Red Circle.

The Theo Awards will return next year. Entries open in early 2026; entry timelines and categories will be announced on the CDMA website. Teams can sign up for updates to be notified when submissions go live.