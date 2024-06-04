Transforming Event Spaces With The La Serre Experience

Delhi, 04th June, 2024: La Serre, the latest venture by Akshay Anand, has officially opened its doors in the lush setting of Delhi. Known for his successful establishments Cozy Box, Ophelia, and Toy Room, Anand now introduces a new level of elegance and sophistication to Delhi’s event landscape. La Serre, meaning “Greenhouse” in French, is designed to transform every event into an extraordinary experience. The venue stands out with its seamless blend of indoor and outdoor spaces, adorned with meticulous details and surrounded by lush greenery. Departing from conventional venues, the venue offers a space that resonates with the evolving tastes and preferences of modern indiv

Speaking about the property, Akshay Anand stated, “Our aim with La Serre is to fill a void in the venue destinations by offering a plug-and-play contemporary locale perfect for any occasion. Be it a corporate event, social gathering, soirée, or celebration, we have created a space that resonates with the modern individual’s tastes, providing a universal allure enhanced by innovative elements from around the globe.”

La Serre features refined elements such as limestone, white onyx, and a striking central olive tree, creating an inviting and enchanting atmosphere perfect for weddings, fashion shows, photo shoots, and more. The expansive indoor area includes a magnificent bar, complemented by an equally impressive outdoor bar under a stylish glass canopy, offering a seamless transition into nature. The outdoor space is equally mesmerising, with comfortable cabana seating and intricately designed floor lamps that cast a soft, magical glow over the entire area. Every detail has been meticulously curated to captivate guests and create unforgettable memories, ensuring that every event held at La Serre is truly extraordinary.

The culinary team at La Serre comprises some of the finest chefs who have led the kitchens of India’s most renowned establishments. This talented team ensures a diverse and artistic menu that caters to a wide range of palates, offering the best of Indian, European, Oriental, and Continental cuisines. Guests can indulge in a variety of delectable beverages and dishes, including fresh salads, mocktails, Western desserts, and an array of starters. Highlights from the menu include unique dishes such as Japanese stone bowl, Tibetan laphing, Turkish kebabs, Thai food, chili basil fish, and many other exquisite offerings from around the globe. Additionally, the mocktail selection at the venue is perfect for those seeking refreshing beverages. Some standout options include Virgin Mojito (with assorted flavours such as watermelon, mango, and peach), Spiced Guava, Green Apple Spritzer, Fruit Punch, Cucumber Cooler, and Fresh Lime Soda or Water.

La Serre invites guests to indulge in moments of pure delight and create lasting memories in a venue that epitomises a new era of hospitality. Experience the charm and sophistication of La Serre, where every gathering becomes an unforgettable experience.