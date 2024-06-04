The Fern Hotels & Resorts Signs New Hotels in Uttarakhand

Mumbai, June 04, 2024: The Fern Hotels & Resorts, India’s leading environmentally sensitive hotel chain, is pleased to announce the signing of two new hotels, 81 keys Debu’s The Fern, Jim Corbett & 46 keys Grand Legacy Beacon, Dehradun. The company has operational properties in Mussoorie, Haridwar and Bhimtal in Uttarakhand. The addition of these new properties will reinforce the brand’s position in this key market and underline its commitment to exemplary guest experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suhail Kannampilly, Managing Director, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, commented, “We are thrilled to announce the addition of these new hotels to our portfolio. Dehradun and Jim Corbett are renowned for their natural beauty and cultural heritage, and we are committed to offering guests an unforgettable experience that combines luxury, comfort, and authentic local hospitality. Whether exploring the lush greenery of Jim Corbett National Park or unwinding amidst the tranquil surroundings of Dehradun, guests are assured of a memorable stay at our new upcoming hotels. With our unwavering commitment to exceptional hospitality and a deep respect for the environment, we aim to create memorable experiences that celebrate the natural wonders of this region.”

Debu’s The Fern, Jim Corbett

Debu’s The Fern, Jim Corbett is currently under construction and will be ready to welcome guests in 2025. The hotel once operational will feature 81 well-appointed rooms with a host of F&B, banquet and conferencing facilities including spacious lawns, making it the ideal choice for corporate events, destination weddings, and special occasions. Offering a perfect blend of contemporary elegance and traditional charm, the hotel will feature breathtaking views of the surrounding jungle. It promises a truly immersive experience in nature, an unforgettable escape into the wilderness. Mr. Mohan Lal, Director, Debu’s The Fern, Jim Corbett shares, “We are dedicated to sustainable practices that contribute to the conservation efforts in the area. From eco-friendly initiatives to supporting local communities, we strive to minimize our environmental footprint and foster responsible tourism. We are extremely proud to be associated with The Fern Hotels & Resorts, a brand that echoes our principles of sustainability and eco-sensitivity, while providing exemplary guest experience.” Echoing his sentiment, Mr. Balbir Singh, Director, Debu’s The Fern, Jim Corbett, said, “This partnership is a testament of a fruitful and long relationship with The Fern Hotels & Resorts. Embracing the spirit of Jim Corbett’s wilderness, together, we have crafted a sanctuary where modern luxury harmonizes with the raw beauty of nature. Our promise is not just a stay, but an unforgettable journey into the heart of the jungle.”

Grand Legacy Beacon, Dehradun

Nestled amidst the foothills of the Himalayas, Grand Legacy Beacon, Dehradun will redefine the hospitality experience in the region, offering guests a perfect blend of sophistication and comfort. It will serve as a tranquil haven for travellers seeking an escape from the ordinary. With 46 well-appointed rooms featuring modern amenities and elegant furnishings, the hotel will be operational by December 2024. Offering an array of facilities including an on-site multi-cuisine restaurant, conference and banquet facilities, rooftop terrace and a large courtyard that can accommodate up to 200 guests, Grand Legacy Beacon, Dehradun is the ideal venue for corporate meetings, social gatherings, and special occasions. Mr. Pranav Gilhotra, Owner, Grand Legacy Beacon, Dehradun, remarked, “We are honoured to collaborate with The Fern Hotels & Resorts, a brand that aligns perfectly with our vision to delivering exceptional hospitality and memorable travel experiences to our guests.”

These new signings underscore The Fern Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to expanding its presence in key tourist destinations across India, further solidifying its position as a leading player in the hospitality industry. With its commitment to deliver unparalleled experiences and offer guests an unmatched blend of luxury, comfort, and personalized service, The Fern Hotels & Resorts is poised to elevate the hospitality landscape in Uttarakhand.