Tromml Announces Availability on Amazon Selling Partner App Store

Durham, NC, December 02, 2023 –Tromml, a leading AI-powered insights platform for eCommerce sellers in the auto parts industry, announces its forthcoming presence in the Amazon Selling Partner Appstore. This significant milestone marks Tromml’s unwavering commitment to equipping online merchants with cutting-edge tools and analytics. Currently in the final stages of translation, Tromml’s application is expected to launch in the Selling Partner Appstore within the next 10-12 business days.

Joining the Amazon Selling Partner Appstore marks a major leap for Tromml. It provides a more extensive platform to offer its data-driven solutions, reinforcing the company’s dedication to revolutionizing the digital selling experience and broadening access to valuable insights.

Lauren McCullough, CEO of Tromml, shares her excitement: “Since day one, we have supported Amazon sellers by enhancing profitability. Our inclusion in the Selling Partner Appstore enables us to extend our capabilities, helping both new and existing clients navigate the digital commerce landscape more effectively.”

The application’s launch offers comprehensive benefits to sellers. Key features include an automated reconciliation tool that aligns sales orders with cost files, minimizing manual data entry and boosting efficiency. Additionally, Tromml’s unified multi-channel dashboard provides a holistic view of performance and profitability across all sales channels.

Emphasizing Tromml’s commitment to actionable insights, the platform delivers tailored directives straight to each seller’s inbox, empowering them to make well-informed decisions. As Tromml gears up for its debut in the Selling Partner Appstore, its collaboration with Amazon is set to transform the eCommerce experience for auto parts merchants worldwide.