Turkish Airlines Resumes Flights to Damascus, the Capital of Syria

Bengaluru, 24 January 2025: Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, has resumed its flights to Damascus, which were first started on February 1984 and suspended since April 2012.

Starting from 23 January, Turkish Airlines will operate three flights per week to Damascus on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

On the resuming of the Damascus flights, Turkish Airlines CEO, Bilal Ekşi stated: “As Turkish Airlines, we are excited to recommence our flights to Damascus, capital of Syria. With the historical ties we share between the two countries, we believe that the return of Turkish Airlines will further reinforce these bonds and contribute to trade and cultural potential of the region. As we continue to diversify the Middle East’s gateways to the world, we continue our mission of building bridges between countries and peoples around the globe with our unparalleled flight network.”

Turkish Airlines passengers can travel round-trip from Istanbul to Damascus for prices starting from 299 USD, inclusive of all taxes and fees. These fares are based on Turkish Airlines’ official website pricing and may vary in sales offices and agencies.

Operating flights to 352 destinations in 131 countries, Turkish Airlines continues to expand its seamless connectivity through new destinations, while offering unmatched service quality worldwide.