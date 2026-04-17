Twilio Flex Now Available as an Embeddable Contact Center

April 17: Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for leading brands, announced a new Flex SDK for businesses to integrate contact center capabilities directly into their existing applications, including voice capabilities for Agentforce Service. Today’s launch also adds enhanced insights, a flexible User + Usage pricing model that is available for Flex deployments on an existing Twilio account, and support for Flex instances with sub-accounts.

The customer experience (CX) industry is changing rapidly with conversational AI deployment for customer service and sales reaching either the final or complete stages of development across 63% of organizations (Inside the Conversational AI Revolution, November 13, 2025).1 Simultaneously, 59% of organizations expect to fully replace the conversational AI solution they have in place today within the next 12 months – driven by growing consumer expectations.

Embeddable Contact Center for Integrated Experiences

Traditional contact centers rely on siloed systems for data and communications, making it difficult to deliver the personalized experiences customers expect. Rigid interfaces also create friction with tools like CRMs and helpdesk solutions. Twilio solves this with a flexible, scalable platform and embeddable contact center that unifies Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) into a single, unified experience, also supporting Salesforce’s recent Agentforce Contact Center launch.

“The era of the siloed contact center is over,” said Inbal Shani, chief product officer and head of R&D at Twilio. “Customers want more valuable, two-way conversations with a seamless handoff experience. Twilio’s flexible infrastructure enables more personalization and context across any channel, powering conversations with both AI agents and human experts.”

With Flex, enterprises benefit from platform APIs and an SDK that integrates custom contact center functionality into their existing technology stack, simplifying the escalation of agentic AI workflows to AI-assisted human agents in their familiar applications.

New Flex capabilities transforming contact center deployment include:

Flex SDK: A single, modular JavaScript SDK that enables developers to embed contact center functionality directly into any web application, including custom CRMs. The SDK streamlines deployment by abstracting thousands of lines of orchestration code into simple function calls.

A single, modular JavaScript SDK that enables developers to embed contact center functionality directly into any web application, including custom CRMs. The SDK streamlines deployment by abstracting thousands of lines of orchestration code into simple function calls. Twilio for Salesforce Voice – BYOT (Bring Your Own Telephony: A native Voice integration (General Availability) with Salesforce Voice that enables customers to use Twilio’s trusted infrastructure – global telephony, routing, and orchestration capabilities – directly inside Salesforce.

A native Voice integration (General Availability) with Salesforce Voice that enables customers to use Twilio’s trusted infrastructure – global telephony, routing, and orchestration capabilities – directly inside Salesforce. Enhanced Insights: Businesses can now ingest raw reporting data directly into their own application and business intelligence tools, creating a unified 360-degree view of enterprise health and a deeper understanding of the customer journey.

Businesses can now ingest raw reporting data directly into their own application and business intelligence tools, creating a unified 360-degree view of enterprise health and a deeper understanding of the customer journey. Support for Sub-accounts: Enterprises and ISVs can now deploy Flex directly within sub-accounts – offering a simple operating model for regional, environment, or tenant isolation.

Twilio also introduced User + Usage pricing, available to accounts deployed on an existing Twilio account, to provide the flexibility to scale agentic AI – ensuring customers pay only for the orchestration technology and engagement volume their specific automation requires. The model combines low per-seat license fees with consumption-based costs.

Industry analysts and beta customers see these new capabilities as significant enhancements to streamlining customer support infrastructure.

“Twilio’s move to offer Flex as a core platform offering marks a significant shift in how enterprises approach customer experience infrastructure,” said Keith Kirkpatrick, Vice President and Research Director at Futurum. “Embedding modern contact center capabilities directly into existing tools may help reduce operational costs and complexity, and accelerate time-to-value for Twilio’s customers.” “Rivian customers expect high-quality, seamless customer service,” said Severin Andrieu-Delille, Head of Engineering, Commercial Tech at Rivian. “As we prepare to launch the Rivian R2, our most important release in company history, Twilio Flex provides us with a flexible, integrated contact center solution that can be deployed quickly and scaled with the pace of our ramp-up in production and deliveries.” “The new Flex SDK allows us to develop differentiated front-end experiences on top of Twilio’s trusted infrastructure, without taking on heavy investment and tech debt required for designing with closed contact center systems,” said Chris Conant, CEO at Zennify.

Existing Twilio Flex customers and the Flex user interface will continue to be supported.