Suzuki Motorcycle India Concludes Suzuki Matsuri in Mumbai, Creating Four Records in India and Asia Book of Records

Mumbai, April 17: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, successfully concluded the Mumbai edition of its flagship motorcycling festival, Suzuki Matsuri, at Mulund in Mumbai. The celebration not only brought together nearly 4,000 two-wheeler riders & enthusiasts but also created history by setting four records recognised by the India Book of Records (IBR) and Asia Book of Records (ABR).

At the event, SMIPL achieved the record for the Largest Gathering of a Single Scooter Model at One Location, with 390 Suzuki Burgman customers coming together with their scooters. Additionally, SMIPL also marked another record for the Maximum Single Model Scooter Delivered in a Single Day, as 175 new Suzuki Burgman scooters were delivered to customers at the event. Both achievements stand as a testament to the Suzuki Burgman’s growing popularity and the strong trust it enjoys among customers.

Speaking about the success of the Mumbai edition, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President Sales, Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said,

“Suzuki Matsuri is a celebration of the riding community and their passion for two-wheelers. Setting two prestigious records at this year’s Mumbai edition is a proud moment for all of us and reflects the strong connect we share with our customers. The overwhelming participation and enthusiasm reaffirm our commitment to delivering value-packed products and meaningful experiences. We will continue to engage closely with riders to build an inclusive riding culture in India.”

Event Highlights

Designed as a community-led celebration, Suzuki Matsuri in Mumbai featured a mix of experiences and engagement zones, creating a festival-like atmosphere throughout the day. A major highlight was the customer-led launch of the New Suzuki Burgman Street, which drew strong interest from nearly 4,000 attendees. Further elevating the excitement, SMIPL showcased the globally renowned Suzuki Burgman 400, giving participants a close look at Suzuki’s international maxi-scooter legacy and engineering excellence.

Participants explored curated riding zones featuring the New Burgman Street, Access ABS, e‑Access, and V‑Strom SX, while the celebration extended beyond riding with a Suzuki Parade, professional stunt performances, and interactive sessions with customers. Engagement zones such as tattoo booths, graffiti walls, merchandise booth, and cosplay artists, along with high‑energy performances by Khaanzadi and DJ Lady Barot, completed the festive experience.

Suzuki Matsuri continues to strengthen its position as a unique platform that goes beyond products bringing together people, experiences, and the spirit of motorcycling under one roof.