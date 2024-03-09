U Gro Capital Launches #togetherwegro Campaign to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

New Delhi, March 9, 2024: U GRO Capital, a leading DataTech NBFC focused on MSME lending, announces its #TogetherWEGRO campaign, a testament to the company’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment. Through this campaign, the company aims to connect with approximately one million women on social media.

At the core of the campaign is the launch of PRAGATI, a business loan tailored for women entrepreneurs. PRAGATI symbolizes the company’s commitment to empowering women by simplifying loan processes and offering a remarkable 50% discount on processing fees on loans disbursed until March 31, 2024. The campaign also highlights the remarkable success stories of women-led MSMEs, underscoring their invaluable contributions to the Indian economy.

Complementing PRAGATI are several key initiatives aimed at providing holistic support to the women associated with UGRO – customers, partners and employees. These include the Women’s Day Special Edition of UGRO Talks, featuring discussions with women leaders from U GRO Capital, sharing their growth journeys and leadership insights. Additionally, the establishment of a WhatsApp Support Group for UGRO Women was done to provide a dedicated platform for women to seek guidance and support.

Moreover, the campaign showcases the remarkable success stories of women-led MSMEs, highlighting their invaluable contributions to the Indian economy. U GRO Capital is also organizing exclusive financial wellness programs and knowledge sessions aimed at enhancing the financial literacy and empowerment of women.

Women-led MSMEs play a critical role in driving economic growth and fostering innovation in India. Their resilience, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit contribute significantly to job creation, GDP growth, and societal progress. Through the #TogetherWeGRO campaign and the launch of PRAGATI, U GRO Capital reiterates its dedication to championing financial support for women entrepreneurs and fostering positive societal change.