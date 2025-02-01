Union Budget 2025-26 outlines a Progressive Vision: Ms. Sanjana Desai

Ms. Sanjana Desai, Executive Director of Mother’s Recipe

“The Union Budget 2025-26 outlines a progressive vision for the food processing industry, particularly in strengthening MSME support, export growth and agricultural innovation. The introduction of a National Institute of Food Technology and expanded credit facilities for micro and small enterprises will empower businesses like ours to enhance efficiency, foster innovation and scale globally.

With an increased focus on agri-processing and improved access to credit, this budget reinforces the government’s commitment to creating a robust ecosystem where brands rooted in authenticity like Mother’s Recipe can continue to deliver high-quality products while supporting Indian farmers and strengthening local supply chains. These efforts will further bolster India’s position as a global food supplier. At Mother’s Recipe, we are proud to bring the rich heritage of Indian flavors to over 45 countries, and these policy measures will play a vital role in making Indian cuisine more accessible and celebrated worldwide”.