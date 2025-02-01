Realtors Share Positive Outlook on Union Budget 2025

Real estate leaders welcomed the Union Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Industry experts hailed the increased income tax exemption limit to ₹12 lakh and the rise in the TDS threshold for rental income to ₹6 lakh as significant steps to boost investments in the sector. They also highlighted the announcement of a ₹1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund and the directive to infrastructure ministries to create three-year development plans as game-changers for urban growth. These measures are expected to accelerate housing development, attract investors, and support the government’s vision for inclusive urbanization.

Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group & Chairman, CREDAI National

“Budget 2025 underlines the Central government’s commitment to economic expansion, infrastructure advancement, and financial stability, thereby fostering a conducive environment for real estate growth. Measures supporting start-ups and job creation, coupled with much needed reductions in income tax slabs, are set to enhance liquidity and stimulate demand in the sector. While the focus on overall growth is encouraging, we look forward to further initiatives that will accelerate affordable housing development, ensuring inclusive progress for the country.”

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd., on Union Budget 2025

“The Union Budget 2025 is a game-changer, reinforcing India’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable urban growth. The SWAMIH Fund 2 with ₹15,000 crore will accelerate the completion of stalled housing projects, bringing relief to over one lakh homebuyers. The ₹1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund will play a pivotal role in transforming cities into vibrant growth hubs, ensuring balanced regional development.

The masterstroke of direct tax reform—exempting income up to ₹12 lakh—will significantly boost disposable income, increasing affordability for homebuyers and driving real estate demand. Additionally, the government’s thrust on PPP-driven infrastructure with a structured three-year project pipeline will accelerate urban expansion, unlocking new opportunities for real estate and housing. These progressive reforms align with India’s vision of ‘Sabka Vikas’, fostering a robust ecosystem for homebuyers, developers, and investors alike.”

Navin M. Raheja, Chairman and Managing Director of Raheja Developers Limited

“The government’s allocation of ₹1 lakh crore to the Urban Challenge Fund is a commendable step towards transforming our cities into dynamic growth hubs. This initiative will not only enhance urban infrastructure but also create significant opportunities for creative redevelopment, benefiting both developers and residents. The introduction of SWAMIH Fund-2, with a corpus of ₹15,000 crore, is a timely intervention to expedite the completion of one lakh dwelling units. This move addresses the pressing issue of stalled projects and will instill confidence among homebuyers awaiting their dream homes.

Furthermore, the tax relief allowing taxpayers to claim the annual value of two self-occupied properties without conditions is a progressive measure. This change reduces the tax burden on homeowners and encourages investment in the housing sector.

The increase in the annual TDS limit on rent from ₹2.40 lakh to ₹6 lakh simplifies compliance and is a welcome relief for both landlords and tenants. Additionally, the formation of a committee for regulatory reforms aimed at streamlining approval processes is a significant development. Faster clearances will reduce the cost of housing, enabling developers to deliver projects more efficiently and affordably.

Collectively, these measures reflect the government’s commitment to revitalizing the real estate sector, promoting urban development, and fostering economic growth. We anticipate that these initiatives will lead to increased investment, job creation, and the development of sustainable urban habitats.”

Amit Modi, Director, County Group

For real estate buyers, the proposal to value two self-occupied properties at nil for tax purposes brings much-needed relief—particularly for middle-class professionals in metro cities who also posess a self-occupied second home in their villages or hometowns. Similarly, raising the TDS threshold on rental income from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh will benefit those dependent on rental earnings. Furthermore, the revision in tax slabs—exempting income tax up to Rs 12 lakh—places more disposable income in the hands of the middle class planning for future real estate investments._

Sandeep Chhillar, Founder and Chairman, Landmark Group

“The announcement made in the Union Budget shows the government’s balanced approach focused on empowering the middle class, encouraging private investment, and maintaining favorable economic conditions. The reduction in the income tax slab proposes that no income tax is needed to be paid for total income up to Rs 12 Lakh per annum and this has come as a great encouragement for millions of first-time homebuyers. Besides, the government’s continued focus on strengthening infrastructure across states and cities has been mentioned in this year’s budget as well. Extending support to states, an outlay of 1.5 lakh crore is proposed for the 50-year interest-free loans to states for capital expenditure and incentives for reforms. This will bode well in continuing propelling infra upgradation across the country and drive growth for real estate sector as well.”

Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group

The allocation for infrastructure development, urban transformation, and SWAMIH Fund 2 along with tax reforms that will improve liquidity lays the foundation of country’s continued economic progress. Steps such as nil tax for two self-occupied properties and rental income upto Rs. 6 lakh will enhance the lucrativeness of real estate investments. We are hopeful that these measures will lead to sustained real estate expansion, benefiting homebuyers and investors alike.

Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC

The budget effectively balances development priorities with financial stability. The emphasis on infrastructure growth, including the Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund, lays a strong foundation for long-term progress. Additionally, key tax revisions enhance market liquidity ultimately creating an optimistic roadmap for the real estate sector.

Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group

Prioritizing private sector investments and uplifting household sentiments is set to strengthen homeownership and commercial expansion, fostering sustained momentum in the real estate sector. Measures aimed at empowering the middle class, including tax relief for individuals with annual incomes of up to ₹12 lakh, will provide significant relief and boost disposable income. These initiatives will reinforce a strong foundation for a resilient, future-ready economy and drive investment in the real estate sector, bolstering confidence and contributing to its growth.

Ankit Kansal, MD, SKYE

In the present Union Budget, GOI has taken some laudable steps to promote the tourism and hospitality industry. The “Heal in India” initiative to project India as a leading medical tourism hub in the world is a positive step, as it will enable public sector, private sector to work cohesively to expand its footprint. The current size of medical tourism in India is around USD 9 billion but the underlying potential is much higher. Meanwhile, another important initiative has been offering Mudra Loan to homestay segment in India. The homestay segment in India is rising fast and is becoming one of the key enablers in the hospitality sector. The branded segment alone is growing at a CAGR of 33% and will reach USD 1377 million by 2028. The unorganized segment is even larger. It is a prudent step to support the homestay and rental villa market with right liquidity support and policy impetus.

Pawan Sharma, MD, Trisol RED

The revised tax slabs and increased rebate limits under the new tax regime will significantly boost disposable income, leading to higher savings and greater investment in real estate. With no income tax payable up to ₹12 lakh and reduced tax slabs, we anticipate a stronger inclination towards homeownership, particularly in the mid-income segment. Additionally, the extension of tax benefits for investments in infrastructure and real estate will further strengthen capital inflows into the sector.

Moreover, the government’s ₹1.5 lakh crore allocation for interest-free loans to states for capital expenditure will drive large-scale infrastructure development. This will enhance urban connectivity, upgrade civic amenities, and improve the liveability of emerging real estate hubs.

Ravindra Gandhi, Founder and Managing Director of Tirasya Estates,

“The revised tax slabs, which offer increased rebates and lower tax rates, will enhance disposable income, encouraging greater investment in the overall real estate sector, particularly in second homes and vacation properties. The extension of tax benefits for investments in infrastructure and real estate further strengthens Goa’s position as a lucrative destination for both domestic and international investors.

Dr. Gautam Kanodia, Founder of KREEVA and Kanodia Group

The Union Budget 2025 has brought major relief to the middle class through revised income tax reforms, alongside a bold vision for urban development. The waiving of income tax up to Rs 12 lakh will boost the sentiments of middle-class homebuyers. Further, the establishment of the Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund demonstrates a strong commitment to urban renewal and infrastructural development. This initiative will support the redevelopment of key urban areas, improve infrastructure, and enhance urban livability. Besides, the government’s push for PPP in infrastructure and allocation of 1.5 lakh crore in interest-free loans for capital expenditure and incentives for reforms will help facilitate the development of infrastructure that will support long-term economic growth. We believe all these measures will boost economic growth, laying the foundation for an inclusive, modern, and interconnected urban environment.

Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group

The government’s emphasis on infrastructure development and economic prudence sets the stage for sustained real estate growth. A key highlight is the focus on enhancing the role of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in India’s infrastructure development, which will boost the country’s commercial projects while ensuring long-term progress. Moreover, the tax slab revision exempting income tax up to Rs 12 lakh will leave the middle class with more money to consider investing in real estate.

Prashant Tiwari, CMD, Prateek Group

The union budget announcements are a welcome move as it has introduced measures that will benefit the real estate sector. The revision of the income tax slab that makes an annual income of up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free is likely to increase disposable incomes, which will, in turn, boost housing demand, particularly among first-time homebuyers. Additionally, the government’s support for affordable housing through the SWAMIH Fund 2.0, which allocates Rs 15,000 crore for the completion of 100,000 units, is a significant step towards promoting “Housing for All.” This initiative is expected to relieve the financial strain on middle-class families who are currently managing both home loan EMIs and rent for their existing homes. While these two announcements greatly strengthen the middle class—which is urgently needed—we hoped the government would also address the long-standing request for industry status for the real estate sector. Granting this status could enable developers to access credit funds at lower interest rates. Another major concern is the proposal to reduce the GST on construction services from 18 percent to 12 percent. This reduction would significantly lower project costs, thus enhancing the affordability for homebuyers.

Saurab Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments

The Union Budget 2025-26 introduces key measures that will strengthen the real estate sector. Raising the TDS threshold on rental income to ₹6 lakh simplifies tax compliance, benefiting the housing market. Additionally, the decision to value two self-occupied properties at Nil for tax purposes offers homeowners greater financial flexibility, encouraging property investments. The exemption of income tax up to ₹12 lakh further makes homeownership more attainable, driving demand in the sector. Furthermore, the ₹1.5 lakh crore allocation for 50-year interest-free loans to states is a crucial step that will drive urban infrastructure, connectivity, and real estate growth, creating new opportunities for residential developments

Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech

The Union Budget’25 announcements reflect the constructive growth plan chalked out by the government. The emphasis given to the PPP model for infrastructural development and proposing an outlay of 1.5 lakh crore for the 50-year interest-free loans to states for capital expenditure will create various opportunities for private players to contribute to the economic development significantly. Besides, we applaud the government’s decision to revise the tax slab and make the annual income of Rs 12 lakh tax-free. This is a great relief for salaried middle-class income as they will have increased purchasing power and will be able to own their dream home.

Salil Kumar, Director (Marketing & Business Management) of CRC Group

The Union Budget 2025-26 is a pivotal step in accelerating the growth of India’s real estate sector. By increasing the TDS threshold on rental income and exempting income tax on earnings up to ₹12 lakh, it creates an environment that encourages homeownership, especially among the middle class. The allocation of ₹1.5 lakh crore for interest-free loans to states will support urban development and infrastructure, further boosting demand for both residential and commercial properties. This budget brings a renewed sense of optimism, laying a strong foundation for sustained growth in the real estate market.

Harinder Singh Hora, Founder Chairman, Reach Group

“This budget demonstrates the government’s proactive approach towards economic decentralization, with a special focus on promoting the development of GCCs in emerging Tier-II cities. This forward-thinking initiative not only nurtures regional growth but also opens doors for talent acquisition, industry partnerships, and innovation. The creation of a dedicated fund for urban development will reshape our cities, providing the infrastructure and workforce required to attract national and international companies. With these reforms, we foresee a significant boost in inclusive economic growth, making these cities key players on the global stage.”

Harsh Gupta, CEO, Sundream Group

The Union Budget’s focus on urban development and infrastructure is a major milestone for the commercial real estate sector. The boost in investments towards smarter cities, improved connectivity, and strategic infrastructure upgrades sets a strong foundation for the growth of commercial spaces. Annual incomes of up to ₹12 lakh will provide significant relief and boost disposable income, while the urban development fund promises to transform India’s cities into thriving hubs of sustainability and modernity. Moreover, the introduction of a national framework to promote Global Capability Centers will guide states in building the right infrastructure, cultivating a skilled talent pool, and implementing critical by-law reforms. These steps will make Indian cities more attractive to multinational companies, driving demand for high-quality commercial spaces.

Sanjay Sharma Director, SKA Group

In the Union Budget 2025, the government has made commendable efforts for the country’s economic growth, with a focus on tax rationalization and infrastructure expansion. The revised tax slabs and offering zero tax up to Rs. 12 lakh will boost disposable incomes and drive demand for housing, especially among first-time homebuyers. Further, an increase in the TDS threshold limit on rent from ₹2.4 lakh to ₹6 lakh is a significant boost for the rental housing market. In addition, the ₹1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund will play a pivotal role in transforming cities into vibrant growth hubs, ensuring balanced real estate development. These policies will propel the country’s development and drive real estate growth at the same time.

Prakash Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Ocus Group

The 2025 budget reflects a continued focus on strengthening urban infrastructure, which is crucial for overall real estate growth. By reducing the tax burden, the government is directly boosting consumer confidence, encouraging greater spending, and ultimately stimulating demand in the commercial sector. In addition, the announcement of a national framework for GCCs will decentralize business operations, enhance local talent pools, and drive infrastructure development. As businesses seek to optimize costs and tap into untapped talent, India will emerge as a key hub for global innovation and business services. Hence, we believe this synergy between government support and private sector participation will bring unparalleled growth to these cities, creating job opportunities and boosting the real estate sector.

Ajendra Singh, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, at Spectrum@Metro

The Union Budget 2025 outlines a transformative vision for India’s commercial real estate sector, with a clear focus on strengthening urban infrastructure. The government’s investments in smarter cities, better connectivity, and sustainability will directly benefit commercial spaces. The reduction in income tax and the establishment of a national framework for Global Capability Centers are poised to drive demand for premium commercial spaces, attracting global businesses and fueling growth in cities across India

Manit Sethi, Director, Excentia Infra

The Union Budget 2025 underscores the government’s commitment to economic growth and infrastructure enhancements, further supporting the real estate sector. The increase in the TDS threshold limit on rent from ₹2.4 lakh to ₹6 lakh is a significant boost for the rental housing market. This move will ease compliance for those in the affordable and mid-segment rental sector. Meanwhile, the ₹1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund will focus on urban redevelopment, transforming cities into dynamic growth hubs. This initiative will fund critical projects like improving water and sanitation systems, upgrading infrastructure, and redeveloping key urban areas. The ₹15,000 crore SWAMIH Fund 2 is another transformative step in addressing India’s housing shortage. Besides, allowing taxpayers to claim the annual value of two self-occupied properties, instead of just one, is a major relief for property owners. Further, the change in tax slabs is a welcoming step, bringing relief to homeowners, making real estate ownership more attractive and easing the tax burden on multiple property owners.

The Union Budget 2025 underscores the government’s commitment to economic growth and infrastructure enhancements, further supporting the real estate sector. The increase in the TDS threshold limit on rent from ₹2.4 lakh to ₹6 lakh is a significant boost for the rental housing market. This move will ease compliance for those in the affordable and mid-segment rental sector. Meanwhile, the ₹1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund will focus on urban redevelopment, transforming cities into dynamic growth hubs. This initiative will fund critical projects like improving water and sanitation systems, upgrading infrastructure, and redeveloping key urban areas. The ₹15,000 crore SWAMIH Fund 2 is another transformative step in addressing India’s housing shortage. Besides, allowing taxpayers to claim the annual value of two self-occupied properties, instead of just one, is a major relief for property owners. Further, the change in tax slabs is a welcoming step, bringing relief to homeowners, making real estate ownership more attractive and easing the tax burden on multiple property owners.

Ambika Saxena, CEO, TWH Hospitality

This year, the government has presented a well-balanced and growth-oriented budget, specifically supporting the tourism and hospitality sectors. The modified Udaan scheme will open doors for the hospitality sector by bringing new tourist destinations into the spotlight. Hotels, resorts, and homestays in unexplored regions will see a surge in demand, encouraging further investment and development. With the government’s push for connectivity and including new 120 destinations, we expect a stronger pipeline in the hospitality sector, catering to both business and leisure travellers in emerging tourism hotspots

Umesh Bhati, Director of Operations at Bayside Corporations

“Budget 2025 lays a comprehensive roadmap for economic expansion, with a clear focus on strengthening domestic manufacturing and enhancing India’s integration into global supply chains. The government’s support for the electronics industry and advancements in automation, AI, and digital technologies will create a demand for specialized commercial real estate in emerging sectors. Furthermore, the proposed national framework for promoting Global Capability Centres in tier-2 cities is poised to drive both economic diversification and real estate development in these regions. Combined with continued infrastructure investments, these measures position the real estate sector for robust and sustainable growth across both established and emerging markets.”