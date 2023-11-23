UNIQLO Shows Appreciation to Customers with Arigato Festival

November 23, 2023, New Delhi, India – UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, is gearing up to celebrate its Arigato Festival from November 24 to 30. The term “Arigato” means “Thank You,” in Japanese, and this festival serves as an expression of heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated customers who have supported UNIQLO over the years.

“With our Arigato Festival, we express our gratitude to the local community for their love and support in making UNIQLO and LifeWear integral to their daily lives. Embracing the spirit of the traditional Japanese concept of Kanshasai (Thanksgiving), we aim to bring joy to our customers by offering quality LifeWear essentials at attractive prices, exclusive novelty items, and a range of exciting in-store activities.”, said Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, UNIQLO India.

During this season’s Arigato Festival celebration, customers can indulge in their favorite LifeWear essentials, including the signature Ultra Light Down, HEATTECH, and Fleece jackets, with limited-time offers. Additionally, they can acquire special novelty items and engage in exciting in-store activities, providing a chance to receive captivating gifts.

Enjoy Limited Offers

To show appreciation and thanks, UNIQLO has Limited Offers on select LifeWear Items that customers can enjoy from November 24 to 30, 2023. Be sure to catch Flannel Shirts, Cargo Pants, Ultra Light Down Parka, Women’s Easy Cargo Pants, Women’s Ultra Light Down Parka, Fluffy Yarn Fleece Full-Zip Jacket, Kids PUFFTECH Washable Parka, HEATTECH Cotton Crew Neck Long Sleeve T-shirt, Women’s Souffle Yarn High Neck Long Sleeve Sweater, and more, at exciting prices.

Special Novelty item

To add to the festivities, UNIQLO will offer an exclusive Tumbler to shoppers who make purchases above Rs 10,000. This stainless-steel Tumbler is leakproof and is a great addition to keep warm this winter.

Engaging in in-store activities & free gifts

Customers can also win guaranteed free gifts at the ‘Lucky Draw’ during this festival. Customers stand a chance to win exciting prizes including coffee mugs, keychains, pop sockets, Raw Pressery iced teas, Wingreens Farms snacks, mobile phone stands, and more.

Live Station

UNIQLO will amplify the festival experience through both digital and offline channels. This will also include a Live Station on UNIQLO India’s Instagram handle, where customers can get an insight on all items on offer, and different ways to style them wherever they are.

New collection

Customers can explore the UNIQLO x ANYA HINDMARCH collection, available in-store and on UNIQLO.com from November 24, seamlessly blending high-quality LifeWear with unique creativity—ideal for the festive season.