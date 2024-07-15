UptimeAI, Pioneers in AI-Driven Plant Monitoring, Secures $14 Million in Series A Funding

Investment will see global expansion across North America, Middle East and Asia to leverage AI across the industrial space to improve reliability and efficiencies.

UptimeAI, the world’s first AI-based plant monitoring software for industrial businesses, today announces it has secured $14 million in Series A funding. Leading the investment round was WestBridge Capital, with strong participation from existing investor Emergent Ventures and new investor Aditya Birla Ventures. This significant funding milestone will accelerate UptimeAI’s mission to revolutionize plant monitoring and maintenance with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology.

The global AI market for heavy industries is projected to grow from $10.6 billion in 2024 to $47.8 billion in 2029, with enterprises seeking applications that can automatically identify root causes, extract best practices, and drive continuous improvement. However, assessments by Forbes, McKinsey, and other industry bodies indicate a 70-95% failure rate for such initiatives, compelling enterprises to develop their own scalable AI solutions.

UptimeAI provides an AI-enabled Operational Excellence platform that improves the profitability of process and manufacturing operations across six industries. This funding will support UptimeAI’s global expansion across North America, the Middle East, and Asia.

“Our vision is to embed the expertise of a seasoned Subject Matter Expert into a self-learning AI solution,” said Jagadish Gattu, CEO of UptimeAI. “With 90% of our revenues from the US and Middle East markets, this funding validates our go-to-market and product strategy and enhances our offering significantly.

“Our AI solution not only predicts equipment failures before they occur, but also identifies inefficiencies and suggests optimizations to improve performance. This approach significantly reduces any unplanned downtime, ultimately enhancing operational reliability and efficiencies – paving the way for a smarter, more resilient future.”

UptimeAI’s solutions deliver a 10-15X ROI within nine months, requiring minimal site team involvement. Its patented system model design approach eliminates the need for continuous AI model training by data scientists. Consequently, nine out of ten UptimeAI customers have scaled the solution across all sites within 12 months, achieving significant savings in energy and maintenance costs, which drive a positive IRR for industrial plants.

“The platform has a 100% success rate in improving profitability,” said Rishit Desai, Partner at WestBridge Capital. ‘This investment will help larger industrial enterprises optimize their reliability, process efficiency, and maintenance costs.”

Aryaman Vikram Birla, Founder of Aditya Birla Ventures, added, “UptimeAI demonstrates strong ROI impact across large enterprise clients in the US and India. Our investment aligns with our vision to support outstanding founding teams building businesses of tomorrow.”

Founded in 2019 by Jagadish Gattu and Vamsi Yalamanchili, UptimeAI secured $3.5 million in seed funding in December 2022. The company empowers manufacturing leaders to achieve peak capacity utilization and drive AI-enabled operational excellence across all sites.