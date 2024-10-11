Urban Square Mall Dazzles Amid Navratri Festival, Draws Huge Crowd at Dandiya Jalsa 2.0

Urban Square Mall successfully wrapped up Dandiya Jalsa 2.0 on a high note, immersing in Navratri festivities in Udaipur. The event, held from 7-11 October 2024, witnessed a huge footfall, bringing attendees together to celebrate the spirit of the festival with dance, music, and entertainment.

The event brought together families, couples, and groups from across the city, filling the atmosphere with joy and celebration. Special attractions at Dandiya Jalsa 2.0 featured live dhol performances, food stalls, selfie booths, and choreography sessions and awards, which kept the participants engaged throughout the event.

Commenting on the event’s success, Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group, expressed, “It was overwhelming to receive the great response from all our attendees at Dandiya Jalsa 2.0. The energy and participation brightened the event, reaffirming our commitment to position Urban Square Mall as Udaipur’s top destination for entertainment and cultural experiences.”

In addition, the mall’s extensive brand mix, including Shoppers Stop, Max, Lifestyle, Subway, and more, offered visitors a complete entertainment and shopping experience, enhancing festive celebrations. Receiving a great response during the event, Urban Square Mall continues to cement its place as the go-to venue for seasonal celebrations.