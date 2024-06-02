Users Can Enjoy a Seamless Shopping Experience, with Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets

Pune: Credit cards have become an indispensable tool for managing finances and enhancing purchasing power. Bajaj Markets presents shopping credit cards that let users shop without worrying about the cost. All that the users need to do is make the payments within the stipulated period to enjoy interest-free shopping. Shoppers can explore the features and benefits of credit cards and apply for a credit card online.

Here are some benefits of shopping credit cards available on Bajaj Markets:

SBI Card PRIME

Annual fee: Rs. 2,999 + GST

Joining fee: Rs. 2,999 + GST

Features:

Welcome vouchers worth Rs. 3,000 from Hush Puppies, Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop, Aditya Birla Fashion, and Yatra.com

Reward Points per Rs. 100 spent on groceries, dining, movies, and departmental stores

SimplyCLICK SBI Credit Card

Annual fee: Rs. 499 + GST

Joining fee: Rs. 499 + GST

Features:

Amazon gift card voucher worth Rs. 500 on payment of annual fees

10X Reward Points on all online spends with exclusive partners like Apollo 24×7, BookMyShow, Domino’s, Myntra, ClearTrip, Swiggy, Yatra.com

Axis Bank NEO Credit Card

Annual fee (1 st year): Nil

year): Nil Joining fee: Rs. 250 + GST

Features:

10% discount on movies, groceries, and online shopping

1 reward point for every Rs. 200 spent by user

Apart from shopping credit cards, there are several other categories of credit cards available, such as travel, fuel, and entertainment credit cards. One can apply as per their needs with minimal documentation and a quick approval process. Shoppers can explore more credit cards and other financial products on the Bajaj Markets website or app.