Users Can Enjoy a Seamless Shopping Experience, with Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets

Pune: Credit cards have become an indispensable tool for managing finances and enhancing purchasing power. Bajaj Markets presents shopping credit cards that let users shop without worrying about the cost. All that the users need to do is make the payments within the stipulated period to enjoy interest-free shopping. Shoppers can explore the features and benefits of credit cards and apply for a credit card online.
Here are some benefits of shopping credit cards available on Bajaj Markets:
SBI Card PRIME
- Annual fee: Rs. 2,999 + GST
- Joining fee: Rs. 2,999 + GST
- Features:
- Welcome vouchers worth Rs. 3,000 from Hush Puppies, Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop, Aditya Birla Fashion, and Yatra.com
- Reward Points per Rs. 100 spent on groceries, dining, movies, and departmental stores
SimplyCLICK SBI Credit Card
- Annual fee: Rs. 499 + GST
- Joining fee: Rs. 499 + GST
- Features:
- Amazon gift card voucher worth Rs. 500 on payment of annual fees
- 10X Reward Points on all online spends with exclusive partners like Apollo 24×7, BookMyShow, Domino’s, Myntra, ClearTrip, Swiggy, Yatra.com
Axis Bank NEO Credit Card
- Annual fee (1st year): Nil
- Joining fee: Rs. 250 + GST
- Features:
- 10% discount on movies, groceries, and online shopping
- 1 reward point for every Rs. 200 spent by user
Apart from shopping credit cards, there are several other categories of credit cards available, such as travel, fuel, and entertainment credit cards. One can apply as per their needs with minimal documentation and a quick approval process. Shoppers can explore more credit cards and other financial products on the Bajaj Markets website or app.