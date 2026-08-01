UWF Tips Off DI Men’s Basketball with 2026-27 Schedule and Season Tickets, Featuring Navy Matchup

The University of West Florida has unveiled its 2026-27 men’s basketball schedule, highlighted by a home matchup against the U.S. Naval Academy. The season also marks several firsts for Argonaut Basketball, including a new offering of season tickets and enhanced fan experiences inside the UWF Field House as the University prepares for its first year of NCAA Division I competition.

“From introducing season tickets to enhancing the game-day experience inside the Field House and welcoming quality opponents like Navy, this season represents an exciting new chapter for UWF in DI Athletics,” said UWF Athletic Director Dave Scott. “We are creating an environment that reflects the momentum of the University and UWF Athletics and giving our fans even more reason to be a part of Argo Basketball.”

Fans can expect an enhanced game-day atmosphere this season with several new additions inside the UWF Field House, including courtside seating, new LED scorer’s tables featuring dynamic visual displays on both sidelines and an on-court projection system that will bring pregame introductions and in-game entertainment to life. The enhancements are designed to create a more immersive experience for fans throughout the season.

Season tickets are now on sale for $200 and include admission to all UWF men’s and women’s basketball home games. Those looking to further support Argonaut Athletics can join the Argonaut Athletic Club with a $250 annual gift to receive the Argonaut Game Pass, which provides general admission entry to all UWF home games, with the exception of football.

“We have a very competitive schedule this year,” said UWF Men’s Basketball Head Coach Tanner Smith. “Putting together a combination of regional home and road games was extremely important for us. Our fans and alumni will be able to see us play in major cities around the area as well as coming to campus here in Pensacola. We can’t wait to have the Field House rocking for our first Division I basketball season.”

The Argos’ Dec. 13 matchup against the Navy Midshipmen, presented by Navy Federal Credit Union, is one of the highlights on UWF’s first Division I home schedule. The game brings Navy to Pensacola, home of Naval Air Station Pensacola and the Cradle of Naval Aviation, creating a unique opportunity to welcome the Midshipmen to a community with longstanding ties to the U.S. Navy. Additional activities surrounding the game will be announced this fall.