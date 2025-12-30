V-green Signs Strategic Agreement With Hpcl To Develop Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure At Hpcl Retail Outlets

New Delhi, Dec 30: V–GREEN and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) announced collaboration partnership towards jointly setting up EVCS at HPCL fuel stations in different markets. V–GREEN will leverage HPCL’s fuel station network to develop electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, thereby enhancing EV users’ experience, accelerating the electrification of transportation in India, and establishing a solid foundation for the long-term development of VinFast and HP e-Charge brands in this market.

HPCL is one of India’s largest state-owned oil and gas corporations, operating over 24,400 Retail Outlets nationwide and running over 5,300 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations under HP e-Charge brand.

The agreement holds strategic significance as India accelerates its transition toward green transportation. HPCL’s existing Retail Outlet footprint provides a strong platform for accelerated EV charging infrastructure deployment and seamless nationwide expansion.

V–GREEN Global Charging Station Development Company, Vietnam was founded by VinFast founder, Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, with the goal of investing in and developing charging infrastructure systems to provide support for VinFast’s rapid global expansion, with India as one of its key markets. In Vietnam, V–GREEN has established its pioneering position and capabilities by operating approximately 150,000 charging ports nationwide and continuously partnering with multiple collaborators to expand its network.

The cooperation with HPCL represents the next step in the collective efforts of V–GREEN, VinFast and their partners in India to build a comprehensive EV ecosystem encompassing manufacturing, charging infrastructure, after-sales services, and battery recycling. This is regarded as an important foundation for realizing the goal of widespread electric vehicle adoption and promoting sustainable transportation in the world’s third largest automotive market.