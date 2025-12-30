Tata Power Renewables Demonstrates EPC Execution Excellence with Delivery of Largest 1 GW DCR-Compliant Solar Project for SJVN

All 2.4 million modules used in the project have been manufactured at Tata Power’s TP Solar Limited. Solar cell and modules manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, reinforcing the company’s strong commitment to domestic manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative and advancing India’s self-reliance in clean energy technologies.

Spanning the Bandarwala and Karnisar Bhatiyan sites in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the project reflects the extensive scale of the development and is designed to deliver clean, reliable power across multiple states. The capacity has been allocated to key state utilities—500 MW to Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited (RUVITL), 300 MW to Jammu & Kashmir Power Limited (JKPL), and 200 MW to Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL)—ensuring power supply to Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand. In its first year of operation, the project is expected to generate approximately 2,454.84 million units of green electricity and offset nearly 1.74 million tonnes of CO₂, supporting rising energy demand while significantly advancing India’s clean energy transition and national decarbonisation goals.

The project’s capacity is allocated to serve key state utilities, including 500 MW for Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited (RUVITL), 300 MW for Jammu & Kashmir Power Limited (JKPL), and 200 MW for Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL). In its first year of operation, the project is expected to generate approximately 2,454.84 million units of green electricity and offset nearly 1.74 million tonnes of CO₂, making a significant contribution to national decarbonisation goals.

The project stands out for its robust engineering and innovative execution, having been delivered in one of India’s most challenging environments, with temperatures soaring to 50°C in peak summers and dropping to as low as 3°C in winters, compounded by difficult terrain and restricted vehicle movement. Despite these constraints, TPREL ensured timely and safe completion through the deployment of advanced DCR–compliant cells and mono bifacial DCR modules, precision ramming techniques, and high-performance inverters engineered to operate efficiently under extreme heat.

Beyond its technical achievements, the project has generated meaningful socio-economic impact in the region. Over 300 locally sourced workers were trained and engaged across project activities, while more than 25 local vendors were developed, creating sustained livelihood opportunities and supporting regional economic growth.

With the commissioning of this milestone project, TPREL further reinforces its position as a trusted EPC and renewable energy partner for large-scale, multi-state solar developments. The company remains a key enabler of India’s clean energy transition, supporting the nation’s goals of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070.

With the commissioning of this project, TPREL’s total renewable utility-scale capacity has reached 11.6 GW, including 4.9 GW executed as third-party EPC.

Currently, 5.8 GW of Tata Power own capacity is operational, comprising 4.7 GW of solar and 1.1 GW of wind energy. Additionally, 5.8 GW is under various stages of implementation, evenly split between 3 GW of solar and 2.8 GW of wind projects. These ongoing projects are expected to be completed in phases over the next 3 to 24 months in a staggered manner.