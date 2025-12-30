Mahindra Susten Commissions 560 MWp Solar Power Projects in CY 2025, Reinforcing Leadership in Utility-Scale Renewable Energy

Chandigarh, Dec 30: Mahindra Susten, a leading renewable energy IPP (Independent Power Producer), today announced that the Company had successfully commissioned 560 MWp of solar capacity in CY 2025. These large utility-scale solar power projects mark the first batch of assets developed and commissioned by the Company following the sale of 1.54GWp of assets in 2024 to Sustainable Energy Infra Trust, an InvIT Co-sponsored by Mahindra Susten as part of its efficient capital light business model.

The portfolio addition comprises two strategically located projects—a 280 MWp solar plant in Gujarat and a 280 MWp facility in Rajasthan, both selling power under a 25-year long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) and Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (RUVNL), respectively.

Project overview

Together, the Gujarat and Rajasthan projects span close to 2,000 acres and are designed to deliver reliable utility-scale power to the state grids. Across both sites, Mahindra Susten has deployed the latest-generation N-Type TOPCon bifacial modules, integrated with high-efficiency inverters, dry-cleaning solutions and optimized balance-of-system configurations to maximise energy yield over the asset life. Power is evacuated through 220 kV substations, thereby ensuring high grid availability and enabling seamless integration with high voltage state grids.

The combined 560 MWp portfolio is expected to generate close to 1,000 million units (MUs) of clean electricity annually, using approximately 12,400 tons of steel, 2,600 km of cabling and around 1 million solar modules. Execution of these projects involved a peak workforce of about 1,000 people and was completed with 2.9 million safe man-hours, underscoring Mahindra Susten’s strong focus on safety, quality and disciplined project management.

Avinash Rao, MD & CEO of Mahindra Susten said, “Commissioning 560 MWp across Gujarat and Rajasthan in 2025 marks yet another major milestone for Mahindra Susten. It reflects our strong execution capabilities and commitment to delivering large-scale renewable assets safely and to the highest standards of quality. Building on 15 years of expertise, we are deepening our presence across utility-scale solar and wind, storage, hybrid, and group-captive projects, reinforcing our pledge to support our nation’s clean energy goals and create lasting value for communities and stakeholders.”

Building momentum: 2026 and beyond

Beyond the 560 MWp commissioned in Gujarat and Rajasthan, Mahindra Susten continues to expand its renewable energy footprint with several large-scale projects currently under development and execution in states such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

The current project pipeline reflects Mahindra Susten’s diversified approach—spanning utility-scale PPAs, hybrid wind-solar renewable energy solutions, and Group-captive open access projects—positioning the company well to capitalize on India’s evolving energy landscape and supporting utility and industry demand for clean power.

Susten’s engineering and execution pedigree

With more than 15 years of experience in the renewable energy sector, Mahindra Susten has built a strong track record as an early mover and pioneer in utility-scale RE project engineering and construction. The successful commissioning of these projects reinforces the company’s capabilities in delivering large and complex assets with stringent quality and safety standards. The projects also reflect the Mahindra Group’s commitment to sustainable growth and responsible infrastructure development.

Social impact

Mahindra Susten is also committed to responsible land use and community engagement in and around its project sites. The company works with local stakeholders to design and implement programmes focused on skill development, livelihood enhancement, education and health, in line with the Mahindra Group’s Rise philosophy and ESG priorities. Through initiatives such as Gyandeep, Mahindra Susten’s school redevelopment program, the company has reached 2,248 beneficiaries, demonstrating its commitment to ensuring that the benefits of the energy transition are tangibly shared with neighbouring communities and contribute to long-term social development