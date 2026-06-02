Vanderbilt Health Study Explores GLP-1 Therapies to Improve Asthma Outcomes in Patients with Obesity

Vanderbilt Health researchers are studying the impact of GLP-1 receptor agonists on improving asthma treatment in patients with asthma and obesity.

Current asthma therapies target airway inflammation, and while GLP-1 therapies are widely recognized for their ability to treat diabetes and obesity, this is the first study exploring their effect on asthma. The research team at Vanderbilt Health is investigating factors beyond weight reduction, such the impact of GLP-1 therapies on airway inflammation, systemic inflammation and metabolic dysfunction.

“We know that a 5%-10% reduction in weight improves asthma, but patients with obesity still struggle with effectively managing their symptoms with current available treatments and experience more respiratory illnesses and complications,” said Katherine Cahill, MD, Medical Director of Clinical Asthma Research and principal investigator of the study. “Exploring other factors, such as metabolic pathways, that could contribute to symptom management and opportunities to treat those is so important for improving patient care.”

The Phase 2, double-blind study tracks up to 100 patients continuing their prescribed asthma treatment regimens while adding either a semaglutide dose gradually increased to a 2.4 milligram dose or placebo therapy over 24 weeks.

Researchers will evaluate participants through clinical assessments examining classic measures of asthma symptom burden, lung function, and airway inflammation and metabolic and inflammatory markers, insulin, hemoglobin A1c, lipid profiles, and overall frequency of asthma-related events.

“Exploring the broader actions GLP-1-receptor agonists may influence provides an opportunity to understand how they may improve not just respiratory health but also the many other medical challenges our patients face, including cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney disease, sleep apnea and even depression,” said Cahill, Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Allergy, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.

The study is still recruiting participants. It will conclude in 2026 and provide insight for further investigations into the role GLP-1 agonists may offer in treating respiratory illnesses and overall immune responses.