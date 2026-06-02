IMD Predicts Monsoon Arrival in Kerala by June 4

New Delhi, June 2: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday indicated that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over Kerala by June 4, marking the official onset of the seasonal rains over the Indian mainland.

The IMD also stated that Odisha is expected to receive monsoon-related showers shortly thereafter, as weather conditions continue to become favourable for further progression of the monsoon system across eastern and central India.

Officials said the advance of the monsoon is being closely monitored, as it plays a crucial role in determining rainfall distribution across the country, particularly for agriculture, water resources, and rural livelihoods.

The early stages of the monsoon are expected to bring scattered rainfall activity, which may gradually intensify as the system strengthens and moves further inland.

Meteorologists noted that timely arrival and steady progress of the monsoon are key indicators for the overall seasonal outlook, especially for states dependent on agriculture and allied sectors.

The IMD continues to track atmospheric conditions to provide updated forecasts and advisories as the monsoon advances across different regions.