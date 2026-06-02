KL Deemed to be University Wins Prestigious National Awards for Educational Excellence and Social Impact

Hyderabad, June 02: Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF) Deemed to be University has received prestigious national recognition at the India Elite Education & Institutional Excellence Awards & Conference 2026, held in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The university was honoured for its outstanding contributions to academic excellence, innovative educational practices, and impactful social development initiatives. Mr. P. Sai Vijay, Director, Student Activity Center (SAC), received the awards on behalf of the university during the prestigious ceremony.

KLEF University received the coveted “Trusted & Visionary University of the Year 2026 – South India” award along with the “Excellence in Education Standards Adaptability and Implementation Award.” The recognitions were conferred by BeginUp Ventures India in appreciation of the university’s sustained efforts in delivering quality education, progressive governance, infrastructure development, and the successful implementation of future-focused academic models.

The awards also recognize the university’s transformative initiatives such as the Student Activity Center (SAC), Smart Village Revolution Project, Social Internship Programme, and the Social Immersive Learning (SIL) Model. These initiatives have significantly contributed to promoting experiential learning, rural development, community engagement, and socially responsible education while creating meaningful impact beyond the classroom.

Expressing his happiness on the achievement, Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, said, “These prestigious national recognitions reaffirm our commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and societal impact. We believe education must extend beyond classrooms to nurture responsible leaders, innovators, and change-makers. These awards inspire us to further strengthen our efforts in delivering transformative learning experiences that contribute meaningfully to society.”

These honors present the University‘s continued pursuit of excellence while seamlessly integrating education with social responsibility. Through innovative academic models, community-focused initiatives, and student engagement programmes, KLEF university continues to demonstrate how higher education can drive positive societal change and inclusive development.

The achievement was celebrated across the university community, with faculty members, students, and staff expressing pride in this national recognition. The awards reflect the collective dedication, vision, and collaborative spirit of the KL fraternity and serve as a motivation to continue advancing excellence in education, innovation, and community impact.