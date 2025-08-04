Vanika Unveils Grand Festive Collection with Over 150 Exclusive Clothing & Jewelry Pieces

New Delhi, August 4th, 2025: Vanika, the contemporary ethnic wear brand known for blending traditional elegance with modern style, proudly announces the launch of its Festive 2025 Collection. This highly anticipated release features over 150 stunning designs across apparel and jewelry, created to elevate the festive spirit with timeless grace and artistic craftsmanship.

From rich handwoven silks and embroidered anarkalis to statement earrings and artisanal neckpieces, the new collection is a curated celebration of Indian heritage. Designed for the modern woman who seeks versatility, tradition, and celebration in every look, the pieces are perfect for weddings, Diwali celebrations, and festive gatherings.

Shivani Gupta, Founder of Vanika, shares, “Our festive collection is a tribute to the spirit of celebration. Every piece has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the cultural richness of Indian festivities while being relevant to today’s fashion-forward woman.” Avinash Gupta, Founder of Vanika, added, “This festive season, we wanted to go big—and meaningful. With over 150 handcrafted pieces, we are offering a unique blend of tradition and trend, ensuring that every customer finds something special to express their individuality and joy.”

The collection is now available across Vanika Fashion’s flagship store, online platform, and select multi-designer outlets nationwide.