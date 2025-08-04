Shyam VNL Showcases Cutting-Edge Mobile Detection Systems at International Police Expo 2025

New Delhi, August 04th, 2025: Shyam VNL, a pioneer in mobile and wireless intelligence solutions, emerged as a major highlight at the International Police Expo 2025 held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The company attracted wide attention from security professionals, government officials, and law enforcement agencies with its Proof-of-Concept demonstrations of next-generation Mobile Phone Presence Detection Systems.

As mobile phones continue to evolve and become indispensable for everyday communication, they have also emerged as potential tools for misuse. From unauthorized use inside prisons to data leaks during confidential meetings, the threat posed by mobile phones has grown significantly. Shyam VNL, an Indian company with a legacy of over 50 years in developing innovative wireless communication and surveillance solutions, has taken on this challenge with a strong commitment to national security.

Speaking at the event, Rajiv Mehrotra, Chairman, Shyam VNL, said, “As technology advances, so do the threats—especially from mobile phones. Our mobile detection solutions are designed to safeguard meeting rooms, critical infrastructure, and sensitive institutions from espionage, data theft, and information leaks. We are proud that key agencies like CID, NSG, ATS, and intelligence units have recognized our efforts, and we remain committed to serving the nation through them.”

The main attraction at the Shyam VNL booth was the RAIID system—Rapid Illegal Immigrant Detection System. RAIID is a compact, portable device built to detect all types of SIM-based communication devices in a targeted area. Equipped with advanced algorithms and multiple detection techniques, the system identifies active feature phones, smartphones, tablets, dongles, smartwatches, and more. It captures vital information such as IMEI or IMSI numbers, device manufacturer details, network, and country of origin. With a coverage range of up to 50 meters, RAIID is particularly effective for identifying unauthorized mobile devices during routine or special checks, including in border areas and high-security zones.

Another highlight was the Entry Point Mobile Phone Detection System (EPMPDS). This system is designed to monitor mobile phone presence at key entry points such as government buildings, secured compounds, or critical installations. It supports detection across all mobile generations including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G, providing real-time identification through unique identifiers like IMSI and IMEI numbers.

Shyam VNL also showcased the Secure Meeting Guard (SMG); a discreet yet powerful solution that protects highly sensitive spaces such as boardrooms, command centres, and operation rooms from mobile phone-based spying or covert surveillance. The SMG ensures that confidential discussions remain shielded from potential data leaks.

The Prison Communication Guard (PCG) was another innovation that drew attention. This smart system is designed to secure correctional facilities by first detecting the presence of mobile phones and then identifying and managing those devices within the prison environment. It helps prison authorities prevent illegal communication among inmates, which remains a significant challenge across many regions.

With decades of experience in the domain of wireless communications, RF cyber intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, Shyam VNL has positioned itself as a trusted partner for national and global security agencies. Its solutions are not only indigenously developed but also tailored to the real-world needs of law enforcement and intelligence bodies.

The International Police Expo served as a fitting platform for Shyam VNL to reinforce its leadership in the field and demonstrate how innovation can help secure the present and future. The company’s display resonated with the core theme of the expo, advancing public safety and security through technology.