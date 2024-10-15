Vehicle Software vs. Hardware: New Data Reveals The Changing Face of Automotive Recalls

Most car owners dread hearing about a recall, typically meaning a trip to the dealership to fix a faulty part. But the nature of these recalls appears to be changing. Today, as cars become increasingly computerized, some issues can be fixed via over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Though these updates are still categorized as a ‘recall’, they eliminate the need for a dealership visit.

To investigate the rise of software-related recalls in the automotive industry, DeMayo Law, a firm specializing in personal injury and negligence cases, conducted a study using recall data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“Our analysis suggests we’re witnessing a shift in how automotive recalls are handled,” says a spokesperson for DeMayo Law. “The growing number of software-related recalls, coupled with the ability to address issues remotely, could revolutionize the recall process for both manufacturers and vehicle owners.”

The DeMayo Law team analyzed recall data to understand the growing role of software in automotive recalls, calculating the percentage of software recalls compared to hardware recalls for each year. Their findings identified which car manufacturers have the highest percentage of software-related issues, and determined which components were most often affected.

The Percentage of Software Recalls vs Hardware Recalls

The data collected by DeMayo Law spans from 2014 to 2024, categorizing all recalls into software and hardware fixes, revealing the year-over-year changes in recall types.

Table 1: The Percentage of Software-related Recalls, by Year

Year All Recalls Software Recalls Percent of All Recalls Change Year On Year 2014 277 34 12.27% N/A 2015 279 42 15.05% +22.64% 2016 302 37 12.25% -18.61% 2017 296 39 13.18% +7.54% 2018 315 39 12.38% -6.03% 2019 313 40 12.78% +3.22% 2020 303 44 14.52% +13.63% 2021 381 61 16.01% +10.25% 2022 348 76 21.84% +36.40% 2023 356 82 23.03% +5.47% 2024 233 51 21.89% -4.97%

Table 2: The Percentage of Hardware-related Recalls, by Year

Year All Recalls Hardware Recalls Percent of All Recalls Change Year On Year 2014 277 243 87.73% N/A 2015 279 237 84.95% -3.17% 2016 302 265 87.75% +3.30% 2017 296 257 86.82% -1.05% 2018 315 276 87.62% +0.92% 2019 313 273 87.22% -0.45% 2020 303 259 85.48% -2.00% 2021 381 320 83.99% -1.74% 2022 348 272 78.16% -6.94% 2023 356 274 76.97% -1.53% 2024 233 182 78.11% +1.49%

What Does The Data Say?

The total number of recalls has been steadily increasing over the past decade, with a large spike to 381 recalls in 2021 . The analyzed data only goes as far as April 2024 , so the trend might continue upward as the year goes on.

The data for 2024 is incomplete , so the number of software recalls could rise to meet or exceed last year’s number. Interestingly, the percentage of hardware recalls has already beaten last year’s number despite the lack of full data.

Generally, the number of software recalls each have been trending upward . The number of hardware recalls has remained relatively similar , aside from a spike to 320 in 2021 .

The percentage of hardware recalls has been trending downward year on year, while the percentage of software recalls has been going upward .

The percentage of software recalls saw a spike from 16% to 21.84% in 2022 , and the percentage has remained in the 20s for each subsequent year. The percentage had always been in the mid-to-low teens for earlier years, so this is a significant difference . “This could indicate that there was a shift in the number of cars integrating important software elements in 2022,” says DeMayo Law.

“The growing number of software-related recalls clearly reflects changes in how our cars are manufactured,” says DeMayo Law. “The software and computer elements of cars have become much more important and integrated as cars become more advanced, while the number of faults and problems with these systems has increased as more software is introduced.”

“One advantage of software-related problems, though, is that they can often be fixed via over-the-air (OTA) updates. This shift favors the customer as, instead of taking the car to the dealership, they can simply download a patch or version while the car is at home, and the issue is fixed.”

Which Manufacturers Had The Most Recalls?

The study also identified which car manufacturers have the highest percentage of software-related recalls, highlighting leaders in this technological shift.

Table 3: Software Recalls By Manufacturer

Rank Manufacturer No. of Occurences Percentage of All Software Recalls 1 Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) 82 15.05% 2 Ford Motor Company 66 12.11% 3 Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC 60 11.01% 4 General Motors, LLC 49 8.99% 5 Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC 42 7.71% 6 Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. 39 7.16% 7 BMW of North America, LLC 37 6.79% 8 Tesla, Inc. 26 4.77% 9 Hyundai Motor America 25 4.59% 9 Kia America, Inc. 25 4.59%

What Does The Data Say?

Chrysler has been identified as the manufacturer with the highest percentage of software recalls , at 15.05% . “Chrysler emphasizes the amount of technology it puts into new models like the Pacifica, which has its own Wi-Fi hotspot and built-in Alexa voice control, as well as safety features like a sensor system that detects and sounds an alarm when you leave your lane,” says DeMayo Law. “Unsurprisingly, this emphasis on technology comes with a few hiccups.”

Ford comes in second with 12.11% , a drop of 3% from Chrysler. Mercedes was in a close third with 11.01% . Ford had 66 software recalls compared to Mercedes’ 60 , which was much closer than Chrysler’s 82 recalls.

General Motors , which produces brands like Chevrolet, Buick, and Cadillac , was in fourth with 49 recalls, 8.99% of all software recalls.

Tesla, Hyundai and Kia all had a very similar number and percentage of recalls. Tesla had 26 recalls, while Hyundai and Kia had 25 . All three shared 4% of all recalls.

Recalls By Component

The study also examined which components were most frequently subject to software and hardware recalls, providing insights into evolving automotive technology trends and identifying key areas for manufacturer and regulator focus.

Table 3: Top 5 Components Affected by Software and Hardware Recalls (2014-2024)

Hardware Rank Component No. Of Occurences Percentage 1 AIR BAGS 524 18.33% 2 ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 296 10.36% 3 POWERTRAIN 228 7.98% 4 FUEL SYSTEM, GASOLINE 196 6.86% 5 SEAT BELTS 177 6.19% Software Rank Component No. of Occurences Percentage 1 ELECTRICAL SYSTEM 170 31.19% 2 BACK OVER PREVENTION 73 13.39% 3 AIR BAGS 52 9.54% 4 POWERTRAIN 44 8.07% 5 EXTERIOR LIGHTING 30 5.50%

What Does The Data Say?

For software recalls, electrical systems are the most common component affected, accounting for 31.19% of all software-related recalls . Interestingly, electrical systems are also the second most common component in hardware recalls (10.36%) .

Airbags are the most frequent component in hardware recalls (18.33%) and the third most common in software recalls (9.54%) .

Back over prevention appears in the top 5 for software recalls (13.39%) but not for hardware , likely reflecting the increasing integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in modern vehicles.

Powertrain issues feature prominently in both hardware (7.98%) and software (8.07%) recalls. This indicates that as powertrain systems become more computerized, software issues are becoming as common as mechanical problems.

“Electrical systems rank high for both software recalls and hardware issues, showing how important and complex car electronics have become,” DeMayo Law says. “Air bags are common in both types of recalls, and back-over prevention systems show up often in software recalls. This tells us that car safety now depends heavily on both hardware and software working right.”

A spokesperson for DeMayo Law commented on the study:

“Over the past few decades, we’ve seen a significant change in how technology is used in cars. Modern vehicles are now highly advanced, with software playing a major role in their operation and maintenance. As manufacturers work to create more connected and intelligent vehicles, software updates and diagnostics have become integral to optimal performance and safety.

“The central role of software in today’s vehicles is transforming how manufacturers approach maintenance and safety. With the industry focused on improving performance and customer satisfaction, we can expect to see even more technology integrated into new car models in the future, and perhaps, higher percentages of software recalls.”