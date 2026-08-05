Verily Storyworks Appoints Accomplished Entrepreneur Brad Reeves to Advisory Board Amid Company Growth

DALLAS — August 5, 2026 — As Verily Storyworks continues expanding its portfolio of premium, true-story intellectual property, the Texas-based story development company today announced the appointment of veteran entrepreneur, business executive and philanthropist Brad Reeves to its advisory board. Reeves becomes the sixth member of the board, helping guide Verily’s long-term growth strategy as the company expands its development pipeline and investor network.

Verily Storyworks develops and packages compelling true stories into intellectual property across film and television. By pairing cinematic storytelling with its structured Capital Ambassador Program, the company provides accredited investors the opportunity to participate in the disciplined development of high-quality, true-story projects, bringing powerful, real-world narratives to audiences around the globe.

As the newest member of the advisory board, Reeves brings decades of entrepreneurial and executive leadership experience. In addition to helping grow Drive Financial Services into a $2 billion company before its acquisition by Banco Santander, he founded family investment firm BCR Capital and has launched multiple businesses and nonprofit organizations focused on investment, leadership and community impact. His experience guiding high-growth organizations will support Verily Storyworks as it refines its business strategy and portfolio of original IP.

“I’ve always been drawn to organizations that combine purpose with ingenuity and disciplined execution,” said Reeves. “Verily Storyworks is creating a unique model that brings together meaningful, authentic storytelling with a thoughtful business model that allows individuals to participate in a widely gatekept industry. I’m excited to join the advisory board and help support the company’s exciting new chapter.”

Reeves joins an accomplished advisory board that brings together leaders across business, finance, marketing and entertainment, including InnoVision Marketing Group CEO and Executive Creative Director Ric Militi; Prosperity Bank President and CEO Kevin Hanigan; entrepreneur and television personality Sean Lowe; award-winning filmmaker Steven R. Heape; and seasoned business executive Robert E. Roth.