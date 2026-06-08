Want to run a professional business without paying for a physical office?

Virtual office services allow you to do just that — and thousands of businesses switch to them every year. Whether you’re starting from scratch or growing your existing business, you can get a virtual office up and running quicker — and for less money — than you might think.

Here is the thing…

It’s not a difficult process to complete. However, there are some key steps that most tutorials fail to mention. With this, you can have your virtual office completely functioning in under 24 hours.

Here’s what’s covered:

What Is a Virtual Office? What Do Virtual Office Services Include? How to Set Up a Virtual Office Fast How Much Does a Virtual Office Cost?

What Is a Virtual Office?

A virtual office provides your business with a professional address, phone number and mail handling services — all without an actual office. Think of it as everything you need to appear fully operational, but remote.

Think of it as everything a traditional office provides…

…except the rent bill at the end of the month.

When businesses lease virtual office space for rent they receive a legitimate address in a physical location. It can be listed on websites, business cards, and even official documents filed with the government — giving your business an immediate legitimacy. The virtual office market is exploding for a reason. The industry was worth $22.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $52.29 billion by 2035. These numbers don’t grow without a reason.

What Do Virtual Office Services Include?

Virtual office services vary greatly. However, the majority of reputable providers offer these fundamentals:

A professional business address — a real street address, not a P.O. box

Mail handling and forwarding — letters and packages received and sent on demand

Phone answering services — a live receptionist answers calls in the company name

Meeting room access — bookable conference rooms in real locations when needed

Digital mail scanning — documents scanned and delivered straight to an inbox

Some providers offer a package deal with everything. Some allow you to mix and match according to budget and business requirements. Either way, there is something out there for you — and being educated on what’s available will make the setup process that much easier.

How to Set Up a Virtual Office Fast

Here is the step-by-step process. It is simpler than expected…

Step 1: Choose a Business Address

Physical mailing address. The physical mailing address is the cornerstone of your virtual office service. It should be:

A real street address — not a P.O. box — for legal registrations

Located in a city or area that suits the brand or target market

Offered by a reputable provider with good reviews and a track record

Your address will be displayed on your website, marketing materials and government documents. It’s important to get it right from the start. A prestigious address in a renowned business district will instantly elevate your brand.

Step 2: Pick the Right Plan

After you’ve figured out your address, you need to pick which plan of virtual office services you want.

Most providers have tiered pricing. Entry-level packages typically include only the address and basic mail processing. Higher-level packages include phone answering, live receptionists, meeting room credits, etc.

Simple rule: if your business takes client calls regularly, get a plan with phone answering features. If most of your business is online and you rarely get inbound calls, stick with a plan that simply manages your mail.

Step 3: Set Up the Phone System

A virtual phone number is non-negotiable for any serious virtual office setup.

Virtual phone services let you route your calls to any phone — including your mobile phone, laptop or even your home landline. Most virtual office packages offer this feature as part of their plan. Some other services seamlessly connect with third party VoIP applications such as RingCentral, Grasshopper, or Google Voice.

The key features to look out for include:

Call forwarding to any device or number

Voicemail-to-email delivery

A local or toll-free number option

Auto-attendant or live receptionist support

Proper service this could be up and live in less than an hour.

Step 4: Get Mail Handling Rules Sorted

Mail processing is one area that many companies fail at — and suffer consequences for it later.

Quality virtual office providers will scan your mail electronically. Each piece of mail that is received will be scanned and delivered to your inbox within 24 hours. You never have to visit the address to pick up mail.

Establish mail forwarding preferences right away. Choose what mail will be scanned electronically, what will be forwarded via postal mail, and what will be securely shredded. Eliminate this future time-consuming admin task once and for all.

Step 5: Add Meeting Room Access

Many virtual office services offer members the use of meeting rooms as either a pay-as-you-go or credits option.

One of the best kept secrets of working virtually. You’re not tied down to a permanent office space — yet if you need that room to impress a client or facilitate a team meeting, you can book a professional meeting room in minutes.

Look at locations before you enroll. Ensure there will be a meeting location near your frequent clients or common business travel destinations. Helpful huh?

How Much Does a Virtual Office Cost?

This is where virtual office services completely outclass traditional office leases.

Virtual office services cost anywhere from $348 to $1,188 annually, depending on the vendor and level of services/features included. When stacked up against traditional office leases that range from $6,000 to $36,000 per year — and don’t forget utilities, maintenance and equipment costs — the savings are quite obvious.

Remote work shift has created exponential demand. Almost 80% of employees with remote-capable jobs are working remotely or in a hybrid format. As of August 2025 there are 34.6 million Americans teleworking. Demand for flexible, affordable virtual office services shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The virtual workplace services market is projected to reach $58.5 billion by 2027. Early-moving businesses are seeing lower prices and more options — before it becomes even more competitive.

The Final Word on Virtual Office Setup

Establishing a virtual office is quick, inexpensive and provides your business with a legitimate professional address with no long-term lease.

To quickly recap the full process:

Pick a real street address with a reputable virtual office provider

Choose a virtual office services plan that matches business activity levels

Set up a virtual phone system with call forwarding and voicemail-to-email

Sort mail handling preferences and digital scanning rules from day one

Book meeting rooms on demand — no long-term commitment needed

The winners in business today are those that maintain low overheads and maximum flexibility. A virtual office allows you to do both — and it can be set up faster than you realize.

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