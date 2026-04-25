Bharti Real Estate launches Abhigyan, a unique industry-academia engagement initiative

Inaugural visit by IIT Delhi students at Worldmark Aerocity as part of field visit and industry interface

New Delhi, Apr 25: Bharti Real Estate, the real estate arm of Bharti Enterprises and owner of the Worldmark brand, has launched Abhigyan, an industry-academia engagement initiative designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application in the real estate and infrastructure sector.

Structured as an experiential field-visit programme, Abhigyan aims to give students practical exposure to large-scale developments and help them better understand the nuances of planning, design and execution that shape modern urban infrastructure.

The initiative began with its first on-ground engagement, hosting civil engineering students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi at Worldmark, Aerocity, New Delhi. During the visit, students experienced an immersive walkthrough of the development and gained first-hand insights into how a global business district is conceptualised and delivered at scale. The session highlighted key aspects such as integrated design, construction management, project planning and the complexities involved in executing premium commercial developments, followed by an interactive discussion with Mr. S. K. Sayal, MD & CEO, Bharti Real Estate.

Senior leadership from Bharti Real Estate, including Mr. Kamal Kumar Dua, Vice President – Operations; Mr. Amit Tyagi and Mr. Ajay Kalia, Project Leaders; Ms. Cherryn Dogra, Chief Marketing Officer; and Mr. Pankaj Garg, Lead – Projects Planning and Control, along with industry consultants Mr. Raja Raja Menon, Principal at Arcop, and Mr. Amrit Pal, Principal at TPCL, engaged closely with the students. The interactions gave participants deeper insight into the project lifecycle, execution strategies, on-ground challenges and best practices involved in delivering large-scale, world-class developments.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. S. K. Sayal, MD & CEO, Bharti Real Estate, said: “Abhigyan reflects our commitment to fostering industry understanding and nurturing future talent through real-world exposure. As infrastructure and real estate continue to evolve in scale and complexity, it is important for young professionals to understand how such developments are brought to life beyond textbooks. Through this initiative, we aim to offer a practical lens into the sector and inspire the next generation to actively contribute to India’s growth story.” Talking on the project Abhigyan Prof. Allan L Marbaniang, Assistant Professor at Civil & Environmental Engineering IIT Delhi said: “Bharti Real Estate has provided the undergraduate students of Civil and Environmental Engineering IIT Delhi with a valuable opportunity to explore various aspects of planning, construction, on-site execution, and ground coordination. During this field-visit, interaction with industry experts left the students with meaningful insights into real-world practice. Such hands-on experiences play a crucial role in inspiring and shaping the next generation of engineers in the country. I look forward to more such initiatives from the industry in the future.”

Abhigyan is envisioned as an ongoing platform that will engage leading academic institutions through curated field visits and industry interactions. By combining on-ground exposure with expert-led discussions, the initiative seeks to create a meaningful learning experience for students and provide hands-on understanding of the real estate and infrastructure ecosystem.