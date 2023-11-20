Virgio: The New Revolutionary App is Now Live!

Virgio, a circular fashion-tech startup is thrilled to announce the official launch of the Virgio app, a pioneering mobile application dedicated to promoting and revolutionizing the world of circular fashion. Virgio prides itself as The Only Good Fashion Company that works meticulously to build high-quality products that bring together earth-friendly fabrics, flattering fits, and impeccable finish. This innovative app is designed to redefine the way we shop, understand, and embrace fashion, aligning with the ethos of pro-planet and conscious consumerism.

Key Features of Virgio:

Educational Resources: Gain access to informative content on the environmental footprint, earth-friendly methods to care for your clothes, the garment also comes with a Smart QR Code Label that gives customers more information about the fabric, styling tips, wash care and more digitally empowering the users to make informed and conscious choices.

Complete Transparency: The application gives detailed information about the material used in each garment, partners that focus on fair wages and the carbon trail of each garment.

User-Friendly Interface: Seamlessly navigate and interact with the app’s intuitive design for an enhanced user experience.

Circular Fashion Brand: Access a curated marketplace where users can buy or exchange re-loved and sustainable fashion items which aligns with Virgio’s circularity pillars: Product, Process, Planet.

Virgio is committed to reshaping the fashion industry by promoting the principles of a circular economy. By embracing fabrics that are long-lasting and less harmful to nature along with pre-owned fashion and encouraging conscious consumption, Virgio empowers individuals to contribute to a more pro-planet future.