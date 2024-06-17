Virtual Twin Technology Impact Report from Dassault Systèmes and nasscom Highlights 2x Growth in Virtual Twin Adoption in India

Mumbai, 17th June 2024: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and nasscom today released a report on the adoption and impact of virtual twin technology. The report reveals a twofold increase in virtual twin implementations post-pandemic. Virtual twin adoption in India could play a crucial role in accelerating the design-to-realization process, helping organizations achieve their sustainability and circularity goals across the value chain.

Here are the key findings for India:

Digital and Process Maturity

57% of Indian enterprises allocate less than 30% of technology spending to digital spend

Over 50% of the enterprises also indicate patchy digitalization, with only the key functions digitalized, but in silos, thereby limiting effective ROI realization

Less than 1-in-5 companies have put in place advanced process automation; the majority have implemented Retrofitted Process Automation (RPA)

Virtual Twin Budgets and Scale

25% of the companies do not have formal budgets for virtual twins

80% of the companies have less than 7% of tech spend allocated to virtual twin adoption

63% of Indian companies deploy virtual twins at the product or process level. 40% of those companies are at the product level in using virtual twins, 23% at the process level. Precision in product-market fit came as one of the top three objectives for implementing virtual twins.

Deployment Time

75% of virtual twin implementations in India take between 12-24 months of deployment time at each level of product, process, or system virtual twin

Primary Business Objectives

Precision in product market fit

Manufacturing process efficiencies

Remote maintenance and worker safety

Supplier Strategy

75% of Indian enterprises cite supplier selection as a major challenge

50% are evaluating suppliers

Tech Readiness

70% of Indian firms indicate that across software, IT-OT hardware, and connectivity tech, they are still in the PoC/pilot stages

Analytics and AI/ML applications are some of the least productionized, after high-definition 3D software and other specialist applications

67% of enterprises seek either best-of-breed software packages or partner with large managed service providers for their virtual twin applications

This report is based on a survey of 130 companies in India as well as across Europe and APAC, focusing on large and mid-sized enterprises with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $500 million and above. The survey spans four major industry segments: continuous manufacturing, discrete manufacturing, public infrastructure and smart cities, and life sciences and healthcare.