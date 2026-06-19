Walplast Launches HomeSure TileEx EX-566 PU Tile Adhesive

Navi Mumbai, June 19: Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd ., one of India’s leading building and construction material manufacturers, has announced the launch of HomeSure TileEx EX–566 PU, a next-generation two-component polyurethane-epo xy hybrid tile adhesive engineered for high-performance on all types of tile and stone installations.

Developed for modern construction requirements and demanding environments, the adhesive delivers strong bonding, high flexibility, and long-lasting durability across interior and exterior wall and floor applications. The product is suitable for fixing ceramic, vitrified, engineered, artificial, and natural stone surfaces on a wide range of substrates, including cementitious surfaces, metal, drywall, plywood, and both absorbing and non-absorbing bases.

HomeSure TileEx EX–566 PU conforms to IS 15477:2019 (Type 5) and EN 12004 R2T standards. The advanced PU–epoxy hybrid formulation delivers high deformability of over 30 mm along with strong adhesion and flexibility, making it suitable for large-format tiles, stone applications, and challenging substrates where conventional adhesives may face performance limitations. The adhesive offers extended open time and longer pot life, enabling better tile placement, adjustment, and installation precision on site. Suitable for both vertical and horizontal applications across interior and exterior environments, the product supports long-term durability and finish quality under varied project conditions.

The product is supplied as a two-part pack with a defined mix ratio and is applied using standard trowel methods after proper surface preparation, ensuring correct mixing and application practices. Designed primarily for masons and contractors and secondarily for discerning homeowners, HomeSure TileEx EX–566 PU addresses the growing demand for high-performance installation solutions across modern residential and commercial projects.

Highlighting the market opportunity, Lokesh Jain, Business Head – Tile Adhesive, Putty and Paint Division, Walplast Products Pv t. Ltd., said, “The growing adoption of large-format tiles and premium interior finishes is driving demand for more advanced installation solutions in the market. HomeSure TileEx EX–566 PU offers contractors and applicators a premium solution that combines strong bonding performance and superior finish quality across residential and commercial projects. For our dealers and channel partners, it expands the premium product portfolio, enabling them to address evolving customer requirements and unlock new business opportunities in the fast-growing tile installation segment. This launch reflects our commitment to continuously expanding our solutions portfolio and addressing the evolving needs of architects, builders, contractors, and homeowners.”

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Pawar Head – R&D and Quality said, “HomeSure TileEx EX–566 PU has been developed using advanced PU–epoxy hybrid technology to meet the evolving technical requirements of modern tile installation systems. Our R&D focus was to create a high-performance adhesive that delivers superior adhesion, flexibility, and durability across multiple substrates while ensuring better workability and long-term application stability.”