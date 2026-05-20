West Asia Conflict Likely to Pressure Cement Sector Margins in 2026–27: Report

New Delhi, May 20: The ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia are expected to put pressure on the profit margins of India’s cement industry in the 2026–27 period, according to a recent industry report.

Rising uncertainty in global energy markets and potential supply disruptions are likely to increase input costs for cement manufacturers, particularly for fuel and freight. These cost pressures could weigh on overall profitability, even as domestic demand from infrastructure and construction projects remains steady.

The report notes that volatility in crude-linked energy prices and logistics challenges may continue to impact production expenses. However, companies with stronger cost management systems and diversified sourcing strategies are expected to be relatively better placed to absorb the shocks.

Industry analysts suggest that the sector’s performance will largely depend on the trajectory of global geopolitical developments, fuel price stability, and sustained domestic construction activity over the next fiscal cycle.