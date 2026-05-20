Salesforce Expands Agentforce Voice with Hindi Language Support

Mumbai , May 20 : Salesforce announced the launch of Agentforce Voice in Hindi, a significant step in making agentic AI more accessible and relevant for India’s diverse, multilingual landscape. The new Hindi voice capability enables businesses to engage customers in one of India’s most widely spoken languages, while giving teams greater control over AI agent actions through deterministic guardrails – helping deliver more natural, inclusive, trusted, and comprehensive customer experiences at scale across Bharat.

The Agentic Edge: Beyond Legacy IVR

While traditional voice tools rely on rigid decision trees, Agentforce Voice in Hindi represents a fundamental shift toward autonomous agency. Built on Salesforce’s trusted Agentforce platform, Agentforce Voice brings together conversational AI, enterprise data, and business workflows to help organisations move beyond simple voice assistance toward intelligent, action-oriented customer engagement. With built-in controls, guardrails, and deterministic actions, businesses can define how AI agents operate, when they act, and where human oversight is required — helping to ensure that customer interactions remain secure, consistent, and aligned with enterprise policies.

The platform is engineered to understand natural code-switching between Hindi and Hinglish (Hindi + English). And rather than just transcribing speech, the system performs action-oriented reasoning to facilitate complex tasks.

By deploying these advanced Hindi voice capabilities, businesses can finally extend the reach of AI deep into India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets—driving operational efficiency and unlocking unprecedented opportunities across financial services, telecom, retail, and public sectors.

Driving the Next Phase of AI Adoption in India

With more than 528 million native Hindi speakers — and nearly 692 million people speaking Hindi as a first, second, or third language, representing about 57% of India’s population — Hindi remains India’s most widely spoken language and a critical gateway for expanding inclusive, voice-first AI experiences across Bharat. With Agentforce Voice in Hindi delivering 24/7 voice-enabled support, organisations can scale customer service more efficiently, reduce friction across customer journeys, and improve access for millions of Hindi-speaking and non-English-preferring users.

As AI becomes central to how businesses serve customers, language will play a defining role in determining who can access, trust, and benefit from these experiences. Building on the 25+ languages recently introduced for Agentforce Voice, Salesforce plans to add more Indian subcontinent languages in the coming months, helping organisations move closer to a future where AI can engage every customer in a way that feels natural, inclusive, and locally relevant.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, South Asia – Salesforce, said

“The next chapter of AI in India will not be written in code alone — it will be spoken in the languages of its people. For AI to create meaningful impact at India’s scale, it must be conversational, inclusive, and rooted in local context. Voice is emerging as the most natural interface for digital participation, especially across Bharat, where millions of users are leapfrogging directly to mobile and voice-first experiences. With Hindi voice capabilities in Agentforce, we are helping businesses reimagine customer engagement through AI that understands not just words, but cultural nuance, intent, and trust. This is about making the power of AI accessible to every enterprise and every individual, regardless of language.”

Dr. Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Air India, said