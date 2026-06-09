When Software Controls the Wallet: Why the Agent Economy Runs on Crypto Rails

New Delhi, 9 June 2026

A new pattern is taking shape in finance, and the crypto industry has quietly become one of its main builders. For years, virtual digital assets were talked about mainly as something to buy, hold and trade. The bigger development now is that the same underlying technology – blockchains and stablecoins – is becoming the engine for a different kind of transaction: one carried out not by a person, but by software acting on that person’s instructions.

These are called agentic payments. An AI agent is a program that can be given a goal – “move my idle savings into a better return each month” or “buy this part from the cheapest supplier who can deliver by Friday” – and then complete it without further input. To finish the task, the agent has to pay or trade. And this is where older systems struggle. A bank card and a card network are designed for a human entering details at a checkout once. They were never built for software making hundreds of tiny transactions a minute, at any hour, across borders.

Crypto rails fill that gap. A stablecoin is a digital token tied to the value of a regular currency such as the dollar or the rupee, so it stays steady rather than swinging like Bitcoin. Because it moves on a blockchain, it can be sent instantly, around the clock, in amounts as small as a fraction of a cent, with spending rules written directly into the code. An agent can be handed a digital wallet with firm limits – spend no more than this, only with these counterparties, only until this date – and then left to act, with every transaction recorded on a shared ledger that anyone can later check.

This is no longer an idea on paper. Globally, the building blocks of agent-driven finance are already in use. Coinbase’s x402 system, which lets software pay for online services in stablecoins, processed roughly 165 million agent transactions within months of launching, and has since been handed to the Linux Foundation with Google, Visa, Mastercard and Amazon among its backers. Stripe, which processes payments for millions of businesses, has launched its own stablecoin-based agent rail. Mastercard paid USD 1.8 billion to acquire a stablecoin infrastructure firm. Juniper Research expects global spending by AI agents to grow from around USD 8 billion in 2026 to USD 1.5 trillion by 2030.

Crypto platforms have turned out to be a natural fit for executing all this, because they already do the hard parts. They hold digital wallets, verify identity, monitor transactions and operate the exact rails an agent needs. They are also building the feature directly into their products. In April 2026, the regulated US exchange Gemini launched “Agentic Trading,” letting a user connect an AI assistant to their account to monitor markets, place orders and apply risk limits, all within boundaries the user sets – the first such tool offered through a regulated exchange. The same model is straightforward to picture in India: a retail user who never learned to actively manage money could simply state a goal and let a supervised agent handle the routine work – shifting small savings, comparing options, paying in tiny amounts. With clear rules, these advanced tools become easy for anyone to use with simple instructions. This is perfect for India as it works to include millions more people in its financial system.

India is well placed to take part in this transformation. It has already shown with UPI that it can build payment systems used at population scale. Its crypto exchanges and developers have spent years building what agent-driven finance needs – digital wallets, identity checks, transaction monitoring and reporting under the rules set by FIU-IND, where over fifty exchanges are now registered. What is missing is regulatory clarity. India’s AI policy and its crypto policy are being shaped on separate tracks, and neither yet answers a basic question: when software makes a payment or a trade, who is accountable, and what rules govern the money it moves? Without answers, Indian users and businesses will end up relying on agent systems built abroad, settling in foreign-currency stablecoins, with the oversight sitting outside India. A measured framework – including a supervised sandbox where agent-driven payments and trading on crypto rails can be tested under the watch of the RBI and FIU-IND – would let India help shape this shift rather than inherit it. The technology is arriving either way.