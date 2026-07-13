While India is an AI consumer it must become an AI manufacturer as well”– Raghav Chadha

Hyderabad, July 13: Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) Hyderabad Chapter, under the leadership of Chairperson Khushboo Daga, hosted an exclusive and thought-provoking session with Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha titled “Indian Politics Redefined.”

The interactive session, held on Saturday evening at HICC, Hyderabad, drew an audience of over 450 YFLO and FLO members along with their spouses. In conversation with YFLO Chairperson Khushboo Daga, Raghav Chadha shared his personal journey into politics, his views on governance, youth participation, artificial intelligence, social media, and the future of India.

Opening the conversation on a lighter note, Chadha remarked, “Chartered Accountancy is far more difficult than winning elections. I say this because I was trainer to be a Chartered Accountant, but politics just happened. I did not choose politics; politics chose me.”

Expressing his affection for Hyderabad, he said, “Hyderabad is a wonderful city. I am always looking for reasons to visit this city. I love Hyderabad.”

Sharing his unconventional entry into public life, Chadha said destiny brought him into politics. Coming from a non-political family, he never envisioned a political career.

“None of my family members had ever been involved in politics, no has even fought a panchayat election. I never planned to enter politics. I was drawn to the Anti-Corruption movement in 2010-2011. I attended one event, and one thing led to another, and I finally entered political life. That journey eventually brought me here,” he said.

Reflecting on public perceptions of politics, he observed, “In India, many young people aspire to become doctors, engineers, pilots, scientists, actors etc. No one grows up saying they want to become politician.”

Speaking about his work in Parliament, Chadha emphasized his focus on issues affecting ordinary citizens and the middle class.

“We get very limited time in Parliament to raise issues. I make every minute count by speaking about problems that affect every day Indians and issues that often go unnoticed. I have raised concerns relating to consumer rights, airport pricing, gig workers’ welfare, and several other matters that directly impact citizens,” he said.

He added that many of his interventions had contributed to broader policy discussions and reforms, including matters related to affordable airport services and GST simplification.

Addressing the global race in Artificial Intelligence, Chadha said the world is witnessing a shift in geopolitical power.

“In the past, nations that controlled oil emerged as global powers. Today, that power is shifting towards Artificial Intelligence. Countries that control AI technologies will shape the future,” he said.

He explained that AI systems rely heavily on advanced Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) for training and inference. “The world’s most advanced AI chips are predominantly designed by NVIDIA in the United States, while a majority of these cutting-edge chips are manufactured by Taiwan-based TSMC. This highlights how a small number of companies play a critical role in powering the global AI revolution,” he said.

Advocating greater youth participation in governance, Chadha pointed out the contrast between India’s demographic profile and the age composition of its lawmakers.

“India is one of the youngest countries in the world. Nearly 65 percent of our population is below the age of 35, and the average age of an Indian is around 28 years. We need more younger participation in Politics too. Politics needs young blood, along with wisdom of seasoned politicians. I urge young people to consider playing a role in mainstream politics” he said.

On the role of social media in modern politics, Chadha distinguished between messaging and amplification.

“Messaging is about creating a narrative, while social media is about amplifying it. Earlier, a message would take 24 hours to reach people. Today, it can travel across the country in just 24 seconds,” he observed.

The interaction offered participants valuable insights into contemporary political discourse, leadership, policymaking, communication, and the role of young citizens in shaping India’s future.