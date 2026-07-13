Kin Global Reports Strong Commercial Momentum Ahead of Inaugural PPA Asia 500 Leapmotor Singapore Open Under Its Multi-Year Partnership Agreement

SINGAPORE, July 13 - Kin Global Limited (“Kin Global” or the “Company”, and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), Singapore’s largest sports events management company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kin Productions Pte Ltd (“Kin Productions”), is pleased to update on the commercial and operational progress of the inaugural PPA Asia 500 Leapmotor Singapore Open.

The event marks the first year of Kin Global’s multi-year partnership with Professional Pickleball Association Asia (“PPA Asia”) and reflects the Group’s strategic focus on expanding its Intellectual Property (‘IP”) portfolio of sports, events and experiences.

Mr. Vincent Chai, Chief Executive Officer of Kin Global, commented: “The PPA Asia 500 Leapmotor Singapore Open represents an important step in Kin Global’s strategy to move up the events tourism value chain by securing and commercialising popular sports IP, events and experiences.

We believe our multi-year partnership with PPA Asia underscores the Group’s proven capabilities and strong track record in event delivery, operational excellence, and commercial execution, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner for world-class events.

The encouraging response from commercial partners, professional athletes, amateur participants and fans reinforces our confidence in the long-term commercial potential of both the pickleball sport and the broader sports experiences market.”

Ms. Kimberly Koh, Managing Director of UPA Asia, said: “Bringing a PPA Asia 500 tournament to Singapore for the first time is a massive step forward for the sport’s global footprint. The incredible response, resulting in full player registrations and sold-out weekend tickets, proves that the appetite for top-tier pickleball in Southeast Asia is undeniable. Kin Global has been an exceptional partner in creating an ecosystem that not only showcases world-class athletic talent competing for a US$70,000 prize purse but also engages the local community through an unforgettable event experience.”

Mr. Isaac Yeo, Managing Director of Stellantis ASEAN, said, “Our role as Title Sponsor of the PPA Asia 500 Singapore Open Tournament reflects Leapmotor’s commitment to engaging with fast-growing communities across Southeast Asia. Much like pickleball, our Leapmotor vehicles are designed to be accessible, intelligent and versatile, meeting the needs of modern drivers who seek both practicality and performance. This partnership reinforces our long-term investment in the region while strengthening meaningful connections beyond traditional automotive touchpoints.”

Multi-Year Partnership Agreement with PPA Supports Kin Global’s IP Strategy

The PPA Asia 500 Singapore Open forms part of a multi-year partnership agreement between Kin Global and PPA Asia. As the sixth stop on the 2026 PPA Tour Asia calendar, the PPA Asia 500 Leapmotor Singapore Open represents a key addition to Kin Global’s portfolio of international sporting events and experiences.

The partnership also positions Kin Global within one of the world’s fastest-growing sports ecosystems, where industry investment and commercial interest in pickleball have accelerated globally in recent years, supported by growing participation levels, expanding professional circuits and increasing sponsorship activity across major markets.

Recent institutional investments into the broader PPA and professional pickleball ecosystem further underscore growing confidence in the sport’s long-term commercial potential.

Strong Commercial and Sponsorship Support Secured by Kin Global

The inaugural tournament has secured strong commercial and sponsorship support from a diverse range of international and local brands spanning the automotive, sports apparel, logistics, lifestyle, hospitality and consumer sectors.

Key partners and sponsors include Leapmotor as Presenting Partner and Official Automotive Partner, alongside Skechers as Official Apparel Partner, FedEx as Official Logistics Partner, Asahi as Official Beer Partner, PARKROYAL on Beach Road as Official Hotel Partner, and supporting partners from the global pickleball ecosystem, including JOOLA, Franklin, Paddletek and Facolos, among others.

The diversity of brands supporting the tournament demonstrates Kin Global’s capabilities in securing, commercialising and delivering integrated partnership opportunities for brands, while reinforcing the growing commercial attractiveness of pickleball as a platform for consumer engagement and experiential marketing.

Full Player Registration Capacity Validates Kin Global’s Sports Experiences Strategy

Strong participation from both pro and amateur players further demonstrates demand for professionally organised sports experiences. The event has achieved full player registration capacity, with more than 150 players participating in the pro category from over 13 countries, including players such as Len Yang (USA), Collin Johns (USA) and Aiko Yoshitomi (JPN). Pro category players will compete for a prize purse of more than US$70,000 and 500 PPA ranking points, while the amateur category will offer prize money totalling US$9,000.

Through the unique “Play Where the Pros Play” format, Kin Global has created an integrated sports experience that combines professional competition, community participation and commercial engagement.

Strong Ticket Sales Provide Additional Revenue Stream

Public response and fan engagement have been encouraging, with more than 80% of tickets sold across the four-day event as of 29 June 2026, while weekend sessions have already been fully sold out.

The strong response also reflects the rapid growth of pickleball across Asia. According to research conducted by UPA Asia and YouGov Singapore, approximately 1.9 billion people across 12 Asian markets(1) are aware of pickleball, while more than 282 million people participate in the sport at least once a month.

With Singapore recording one of the highest awareness levels in the region at approximately 70%, the findings underscore the growing demand for professional tournaments, organised competitions and sports experiences across Asia.