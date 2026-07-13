IIIT Hyderabad Celebrates 25th Convocation; 526 Students Graduate

The real challenge is not just Innovation, but Democratizing Innovation” — Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India

Hyderabad, July 13: The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) celebrated its 25th convocation, and graduated 526 students.

From its first convocation in 2002, when 49 students graduated from a campus with 496 students and 16 faculty members, IIIT Hyderabad has grown into one of India’s leading research universities.

Today, the institute has 2,524 students, 114 faculty members, and an alumni network of over 8,200 graduates, reflecting nearly three decades of sustained growth in research, innovation and academic excellence.

Maddireddy Kritin (B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering) received the IIIT Hyderabad Gold Medal for outstanding academic performance.

Abhinav Digambar Raundhal (B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering) was awarded the Best All-rounder Award in recognition of his exceptional achievements in academics, extracurricular activities and service to the institute.

The Chief Guest, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, who addressed the gathering virtually, said that the real challenge before the next generation is not merely to innovate, but to democratise innovation so that its benefits reach every section of society. Urging the graduating students to become custodians of responsible innovation, he said that the knowledge and skills they acquired at IIIT Hyderabad must be harnessed to develop solutions that transform lives and create a positive impact on society.

Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Chairman of the Governing Council of IIIT Hyderabad, noted with pride that nearly one-third of the 526 graduating students were women. Describing IIIT Hyderabad as a unique institution, he said it has distinguished itself through its strong research foundation, academic excellence, and commitment to creating technologies that address real-world challenges. He added that the institute continues to play a significant role in advancing innovation and nurturing future technology leaders.

Congratulating the graduating students, Prof. Sandeep Shukla, Director, IIIT Hyderabad, said, “Convocation marks not just the completion of a degree but the beginning of a lifelong journey of learning and impact. At IIIT Hyderabad, we strive to nurture individuals who combine deep technical expertise with curiosity, integrity and a commitment to solving meaningful problems. As our graduates step into the next phase of their lives, I am confident they will continue to push boundaries, create new knowledge and contribute to society in significant ways.”

Highlighting the institute’s distinctive academic approach, Prof. Shukla added, “More than 31% of this year’s graduates earned degrees based on high-quality thesis work, reflecting IIIT Hyderabad’s commitment to research from the undergraduate level and to creating technology with real societal impact.”

Speaking about the institute’s continued growth and impact, he further said, “Our strength lies in combining research, innovation and societal relevance. The achievements of our students and faculty this year reaffirm IIIT Hyderabad’s position as a leading research university shaping technology for public good.”

Prof. Sandeep Shukla, Director, IIIT Hyderabad, further said, “Convocation marks not just the completion of a degree but the beginning of a lifelong journey of learning and impact. At IIIT Hyderabad, we strive to nurture individuals who combine deep technical expertise with curiosity, integrity and a commitment to solving meaningful problems. As our graduates step into the next phase of their lives, I am confident they will continue to push boundaries, create new knowledge and contribute to society in significant ways.”

Academic Year Highlights

The graduating batch comprised 526 students, including 166 undergraduate, 303 postgraduate, and 57 MSITgraduates.

Programme-wise graduates:

• B.Tech – 95

• B.Tech (Honours) – 71

• Dual Degree – 101

• M.S. by Research – 47

• M.Tech – 137

• Ph.D. – 18

• MSIT – 57

A total of 119 companies registered for placements during the year, with 59 companies making offers.

The institute welcomed five new regular faculty members during the year, strengthening its expertise across research and teaching. IIIT Hyderabad now has 114 faculty members, supported by distinguished adjunct faculty and industry experts who contribute to teaching and collaborative research.

Since 2025, IIIT Hyderabad researchers have produced 371 scholarly publications and intellectual property outputs, including 22 patents, 265 conference papers, 101 journal articles, four book chapters and one authored book.

The institute secured more than 55 faculty-led sponsored research projects during the year. In addition, 10 faculty members received Faculty Research Awards and unrestricted research grants from Adobe, Google, Qualcomm and Amazon Development Center. Four postdoctoral fellowships were awarded through DST and ANRF, while 22 externally funded competitive Ph.D. fellowships currently support doctoral scholars through agencies including UGC, Visvesvaraya, CSIR, INSPIRE, IndiaAI, TCS and Google.

IIIT Hyderabad’s executive education programmes, delivered in a hybrid format, have trained over 4,500 professionals over the past eight years. The institute has completed 26 batches of AI & ML, 10 batches of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies, seven batches of Software Engineering for Data Science, and one batch of Generative AI and Prompt Engineering. The 27th batch of the AI & ML programme is currently underway.

The institute’s alumni community has grown to an estimated 8,242 graduates. Through its long-running Alumni Fund, graduates have supported more than 75 students under a pay-it-forward model.

Corporate partners have also contributed significantly to student financial assistance. AT&T, for instance, has committed ₹7.2 crore since 2021 to support students admitted through the Special Channel of Admission (SPEC), alongside continued support from CGI.

—

