Why Architects Are Choosing REHAU’s Acrylic Laminates for Modern Interiors

New Delhi, 18th July 2025: In today’s design-forward world, luxury is no longer just about opulence—it’s about material intelligence, visual harmony, and sustainable choices. As India’s interiors evolve, architects and designers are increasingly choosing acrylic laminates as the material of choice for premium spaces. From sleek penthouses to boutique offices, acrylic laminates are emerging as the go-to surface solution for those who demand both form and function.

At the forefront of this shift is REHAU India with its acclaimed RAUVISIO range—a line of high-performance acrylic laminates known for their refined finish, rich color depth, and resilient properties.

Acrylic laminates are engineered to offer a mirror-like gloss or velvety matte texture, delivering a monolithic, seamless look across furniture and surfaces. They are resistant to UV, scratches, and stains, making them ideal for kitchens, wardrobes, living spaces, and commercial interiors that demand long-term value.

“Design today is defined by clarity, character, and conscious choices,” says Mr. Tushar Verma, Executive Vice President, REHAU SOA. “With acrylic laminates, we give designers the freedom to create understated luxury—surfaces that are rich in detail, yet minimal in visual noise. It’s luxury you can live with, and build with.”

What sets REHAU’s RAUVISIO laminates apart is their combination of German engineering and Indian design sensibility. The range includes high-gloss, matte, and glass-look finishes—offering a sophisticated palette for every style brief. Easy to fabricate and paired with perfectly matched edgebands, these laminates enable flawless execution from concept to carpentry.

A highlight within the collection is the RAUVISIO Riviera series, a coastal-inspired range available in super matte and high-gloss finishes. Featuring hues like Biscotti, Earl Grey, and Pink Oyster, Riviera blends tropical elegance with advanced material science. Its multi-layer ABS + PMMA construction delivers vibrant, long-lasting color, while reinforcing the D.R.E.A.M. pillars: Durability, Reliability, Environmental Responsibility, Aesthetics, and Maintenance.

Beyond style, sustainability plays a key role in material selection today. REHAU’s acrylic laminates are crafted with recyclable polymers and low-VOC technology—reinforcing a design language that is as responsible as it is refined.

With growing traction across metros and Tier-II markets alike, REHAU’s acrylic laminates are reshaping what modern luxury looks and feels like in India. For designers and developers building the next generation of living and working spaces, the future is clear, clean, and crafted with purpose.