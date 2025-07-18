Businesses Embrace AI, but Some Staff Fear Job Losses and Demand More Support

Employers and employees are divided when it comes to artificial intelligence.

New research from Uswitch business savings experts reveals that small business owners are either optimistic (34%) or supportive (37%) about AI,[5] yet employee responses suggest a more mixed picture.

While there is interest and curiosity, 20% of SME employees say they feel frightened about their career’s future due to AI developments. 17% feel directly threatened by AI’s potential, and 33% are concerned about its long-term impact on their working lives.[1]

This suggests that while employers see enthusiasm, many staff still feel unprepared, highlighting a need for better support, communication and training.

Employers aren’t without concerns, either. While many see AI as a valuable tool, over half (51%)[6] of those already using it say they view it as a way to support their workforce, not replace it. At the same time, nearly a third acknowledge potential risks, from data security and job disruption to changing market expectations.

What workers really think about AI

As AI rapidly reshapes job roles and workflows, employees are caught between optimism and anxiety. While 42% recognise both the risks and opportunities of AI, nearly one in five (18%) believe the next five years will bring more harm than good.[7]

It’s a complicated picture. Businesses may be racing ahead with AI adoption to boost efficiency, but many workers are still unsure where they fit in. According to the research:

30% of employees want more reassurance about job security

42% say they need more training to use AI tools confidently

30% are calling for clearer communication from leadership[8]

Taken together, these responses paint a clear message: without support, transparency and upskilling, AI risks becoming a source of workplace stress, not empowerment.

What about employers?

Employers, meanwhile, appear more confident about the role of AI in their businesses. In fact, 41% of SME owners say they are eager to learn more about the technology, and 35% describe themselves as excited about its potential,[9] a sign that business leaders are beginning to view digital tools as essential for long-term competitiveness in a challenging economic climate.

This optimism, however, is not without its blind spots.

While many SME owners are forging ahead with AI trials or adoption, 17% believe their employees don’t fully understand how AI works, raising concerns that staff may not be adequately supported through this transition, or that AI tools will not be used effectively.[10]

As UK businesses grapple with rising costs, skills shortages, and fast-moving technological change, aligning leadership enthusiasm with practical workforce training will be key to making AI work in real-world settings.

Bridging the gap: What employers can do next

According to Andy Elder, Uswitch business savings expert, closing the perception gap is critical for building trust and fostering innovation. He shares practical tips for business owners to better align with their employees’ AI concerns:

1. Prioritise transparency and communication

Make sure staff understand why and how AI is being used in your business. Provide regular updates, involve them in decision-making, and create space for feedback and questions.

2. Offer practical training and support

Help employees build confidence by offering accessible training sessions, demos, and real-life use cases. Show how AI tools are designed to assist, not replace, their roles.

3. Address job security concerns head-on

Be open about what AI means for different job roles. Explain which tasks might evolve and provide a clear long-term vision that includes your people.

4. Lead by example

When leaders actively and responsibly use AI tools, it signals that the technology is there to support, not displace, the workforce. Visibility matters.

5. Focus on tools that enhance human creativity

Whether it’s generating ideas or speeding up research, choose AI tools that complement rather than compromise human input, especially for creative teams.

Andy Elder, Uswitch business savings accounts expert, said:

“Employers and employees don’t always see eye to eye on AI, and that’s understandable. But to unlock the real value of these tools, businesses need open dialogue and mutual understanding.

“Keeping staff informed and involved is essential. AI adoption shouldn’t be about imposing change from the top. Leaders still need to make decisions, but involving employees early on, and giving them the right training, builds trust and leads to better outcomes for everyone.

“In most cases, AI is here to streamline and enhance workflows, freeing people from repetitive tasks so they can focus on more creative, meaningful work. Being clear about that is key to building confidence and driving successful adoption.”