Platforms Revolutionizing Customer Support and Customer Experience with AI Voice Agents

July 18, 2025 Sourav news 0

AI voice agents are changing the face of customer service and experience management. Conversational AI sits at the very core of the intelligent solution, ensuring seamless automation of conversations that eventually enhance both front-end and back-end support processes for all businesses in any industry. It offers much quicker, more customized support available around the clock, thereby increasing the efficiency of a company and its customer happiness.

Key Benefits of AI Voice Agents:

Major platforms leading this revolution include Engati with an AI-native Customer eXperience platform to build and customize AI agents at various touch points, Skit.ai, empowering enterprises’ automation of contact center conversations through Voice AI, and Gnani.ai, which offers conversational AI for customer experience. Their ‘Automate365’ virtual assistant can automate all messaging applications and channels.

These platforms are completely flipping the entire support and experience process on its head by raising efficiency levels through automation of responses to common queries and tasks, thus improving the satisfaction levels of customers due to the provision of 24/7 support plus personalized interactions. They also increase the scalability of operations, as well as handle large volumes of customer support.