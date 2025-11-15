Women’s Entrepreneurship Day: Spotlight on Founders Driving Scale, Purpose, and Industry Reinvention

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day marks more than a date on the calendar. It is a reminder of how women founders are changing the vocabulary of business itself : shifting from participation to direction, from representation to influence and from small-business narratives to companies built for scale. This year, we spotlight entrepreneurs who are not only leading brands across interiors, fitness and fashion, but reshaping how these categories grow, operate, and create value. Their work reflects a clear throughline: clarity of purpose, long-term thinking, and responsibility woven into scale.

Second-generation entrepreneurs Sanjana Arora and Sarah Arora are steering the legacy of D’Decor Exports Pvt. Ltd , the world’s largest manufacturer of soft furnishing fabrics, while shaping its next chapter through strategic reinvention. As Business Head of Retail and Domestic Distribution , Sanjana has strengthened domestic retail for D’Decor by expanding flagship stores across key metros , introducing new product categories, and modernising operations through robotic warehousing and tech-enabled inventory systems to improve scalability and delivery timelines. As Business Head for Product and Exports at D’Decor, Sarah l eads global distribution growth, designing internationally competitive collections, and advancing the organisation’s social responsibility initiatives including Project Shiksha and Project Maan.

Namrata Purohit , the youngest globally certified Stott Pilates instructor , has been instrumental in shaping the rise of Pilates in India and making it a widely adopted form of movement across demographics. As Founder of The Pilates Studio, she has built India’s largest Pilates network with 30+ studios across Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad . She was recently recognised as Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2025 (Fitness) , a reflection of her sustained contribution to shaping contemporary fitness culture and elevating Pilates into mainstream dialogue. Her approach emphasises accessibility, structured instructor training pathways, and personalised fitness experiences that have earned trust across audiences including public figures such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others. Her collaborations include Adidas, Nike, Reebok, Forest Essentials, Clinique and leading hospitality destinations. Namrata continues to expand the Pilates ecosystem through education, community-building and specialised program innovation.

Aarya Kumar identified a clear gap in the Indian market : well-made swimwear that prioritises fit, comfort and confidence for Indian women. With Bungalow Swim, she has built a brand that challenges the idea of swimwear as niche or seasonal, instead positioning it as an essential category rooted in ease of movement and contemporary design. Crafted in Bali with a focus on precise fit engineering and fabric quality, the brand brings an international standard of fit and finish to the Indian market while staying responsive to local body profiles and lifestyle needs. Her collections focus on precise fit engineering, thoughtful construction and inclusive sizing, enabling women to access leisure and travel spaces without compromise. Aarya’s work is expanding a category that has long been underserved, setting new expectations for design relevance and body comfort in Indian fashion.

Hansika Chhabria | Founder, One Less

Hansika Chhabria founded One Less on the belief that sustainability must be practical, measurable and built into everyday essentials. The brand uses locally sourced fabrics, chemical-free dyes and ethical manufacturing processes that ensure safe working conditions and fair wages. Packaging is fully decomposable, closing the loop on material waste. Through the 1 Purchase = 1 Tree initiative with the United Nations Fashion & Lifestyle Network and Mukul Madhav Foundation, One Less has planted 1500+ fruit-bearing trees, supporting 150+ families in Panawadi, Maharashtra with solar-powered irrigation. Hansika’s design language is minimal and long-wearing, positioning sustainability as a standard consumers can live with every day, not a premium exception.