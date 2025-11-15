Feeding India Celebrates Children’s Day with Over One Lakh Children Across India

New Delhi, November 15th, 2025: This Children’s Day, Feeding India, brought joy to over one lakh children across India. In 500+ schools and learning centres spanning 150+ cities, over 500 volunteers arrived with boxes filled with toys, games, and educational materials, simple treasures waiting to be unboxed by children who rarely have access to such resources.

For many in underserved communities, these everyday enjoyments remain out of reach. Feeding India collaborated with leading brands including Mattel®, Mirada, Smartivity, Skillmatics, and Imagimake to create moments of wonder and delight with resources designed to spark imagination, build cognitive skills, and create lasting memories. The initiative aimed to ensure that each child experienced a personal moment of being valued and celebrated.

The initiative distributed Barbie®, UNO® and other games from Mattel®, plush toys and colouring books from Mirada, educational puzzles from Smartivity and Skillmatics, and DIY kits from Imagimake. These items encourage everything from fine motor skills and problem-solving to social interaction through play.

Commenting on the partnership, a Feeding India spokesperson said, “Every child deserves to experience the simple joy of play and the wonder of learning. This Children’s Day became a milestone for us and over one lakh children as a day when they unboxed not just gifts, but tools for imagination and growth.”

The Children’s Day celebration extended to schools and learning centres that are part of Feeding India’s flagship Daily Feeding Program, which ensures children receive nutritious meals while creating pathways for holistic development. By combining consistent nutrition support with moments of joy and learning, the program takes a comprehensive approach to child welfare, giving every child a fair chance to dream and thrive.