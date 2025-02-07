Workshop on Green Hydrogen to Boost India-UK Cooperation in Sustainable Energy

New Delhi, 7th February 2025:- With an objective to strengthen India-UK cooperation on hydrogen standardization through Green Hydrogen Production & Regulations, Bureau of Indian (BIS), in collaboration with BSI (British Standards Institution) and the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), hosted a two-day India-UK Standards Partnership Workshop on Green Hydrogen in New Delhi.

The India-UK Standards Partnership Workshop on Green Hydrogen marks a milestone in fostering international cooperation for achieving clean energy transitions. It serves as a testament to the importance of knowledge exchange, standardization, and innovation in building a sustainable hydrogen market, said Ms. Abbey Dorian, Energy Sector Lead at BSI during the workshop. She said, “India and the UK have a shared ambition to become leaders in green hydrogen, supporting the goal of a net zero future.”

The event is a part of a schedule of wider activity, through the UK Government’s Standards Partnership programme which aims to increase the use of international standards in India to accelerate growth, attract investment and enhance trade. The event emphasises on safe, scalable & globally harmonized Regulations, Codes and Standards (RCS). The event was also focused at adoption of fast-track PAS (Publicly Available Specification) standards & global hydrogen certification.

The programme also strengthens BIS’s efforts under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. It helped identify gaps in standards, explore new areas, and connect with experts. Insights from global best practices will enhance India’s certification, testing, and standardization, supporting a sustainable and competitive green hydrogen economy.

The event witnessed insightful deliberations by policymakers, technical experts, and industry leaders from India and the United Kingdom. The workshop was inaugurated by Mr. Rajiv Sharma, Deputy Director General (Standardization-I), BIS, Ms. Laura Aylett, Head of Climate and Energy (British High Commission) and Ms. Abbey Dorian, Energy Sector Lead, BSI, underscoring the shared vision of India and UK to foster innovation and sustainability in the green hydrogen sector.