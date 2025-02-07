Virtusa Announces Leadership Transition

Nitesh Banga to succeed Santosh Thomas as Chief Executive Officer

Mumbai, India, 7th February 2025: Virtusa Corporation, a global leader in digital business strategy, digital engineering, and IT services, today announced a leadership transition with the appointment of Nitesh Banga as President and CEO, effective February 3, 2025. Nitesh will succeed Santosh Thomas, who is stepping down to pursue outside opportunities. Mr. Thomas has agreed to stay on as a strategic advisor through the transition process.

“I am immensely proud of the substantial growth we have accomplished together over the past 4 years at Virtusa. It has been exciting to witness firsthand the positive impact our efforts have had on our people, our clients and their customers,” said Santosh. “I firmly believe Virtusa has a bright future ahead, helping our global clients deliver exceptional experiences that will take advantage of the future of technology.”

During his tenure as CEO, Mr. Thomas guided Virtusa through a holistic company transformation. He established the strategic direction of the company, drove worldwide operational excellence through targeted investments in personnel, technology, and commercial initiatives. He oversaw several strategic acquisitions and digital capability expansion efforts which significantly broadened the company’s services and resulted in record-high client and employee net-promoter scores.

Nitesh Banga joins Virtusa from GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, where he served as President & CEO. Nitesh is an industry veteran with diversified expertise ranging across strategy, business development, service delivery, operations, and mergers & acquisitions. In his tenure at GlobalLogic, he oversaw transformational and exponential growth as a design-led digital engineering leader, as well as the company’s acquisition and successful integration with Hitachi. During his tenure, the organization was able to uphold exceptional client and employee satisfaction, reflecting a commitment to strategic and results-oriented leadership. Beyond his most recent role, Mr. Banga brings nearly three decades of leadership in the technology services industry, including over 20 years at Infosys, where he held various leadership positions around the globe.