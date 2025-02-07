Chandigarh, 07 February 2025: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, a joint venture between Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (“Mahindra Finance”) and Manulife Investment Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., has introduced the Mahindra Manulife Value Fund, an open-ended equity scheme designed for investors seeking long-term growth through a value investing approach. The fund aims to identify and invest in fundamentally strong yet undervalued companies, unlocking their potential for sustainable returns.

The Mahindra Manulife Value Fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments of fundamentally strong yet undervalued companies. The fund follows an active investment strategy, identifying stocks trading below their intrinsic value with high turnaround potential. By capitalizing on potential stock re-rating and earnings growth, it offers investors a compelling opportunity to build wealth over time.

Anthony Heredia, MD & CEO of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, emphasized the relevance of this offering, stating, “Value investing has long been a time-tested strategy for sustainable wealth creation. With this fund, we aim to identify fundamentally strong businesses available at attractive valuations, providing investors with a structured approach to unlocking long-term growth potential. This offering is well-suited for those looking to build a resilient core portfolio while capitalizing on market opportunities.”

Mahindra Manulife Value Fund will be managed by Krishna Sanghavi, Chief Investment Officer – Equity, who brings over 30 years of experience in the Indian equity markets, along with Vishal Jajoo, Fund Manager – Equity.

Krishna Sanghavi outlined the fund’s core objective: “Our approach integrates fundamental research with valuation-based stock selection. The goal is to build a well-diversified portfolio by identifying undervalued businesses with strong financials, sustainable competitive advantages, and robust growth potential. The fund follows a disciplined investment framework to maximize risk-adjusted returns over the long term.”

The investment approach of the Mahindra Manulife Value Fund combines bottom-up stock selection with a focus on companies trading below their historical valuation multiples. The fund will actively manage portfolio allocation across market capitalizations, leveraging fundamental analysis to uncover quality businesses with strong cash flows and management efficiency. By following a structured value investment process, the fund aims to unlock potential in sectors and companies poised for long-term growth.

The Mahindra Manulife Value Fund is ideal for investors seeking to invest in fundamentally sound yet undervalued stocks. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens on 7th February 2025, with the subscription window closing on 21st February 2025. The fund will subsequently reopen for continuous sale and repurchase from 5th March 2025.